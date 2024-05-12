Paulina Porizkova advocates for colorful midi dresses





Paulina Porizkova is approaching spring in style. On Tuesday, the former model shared a hot weather photo photo of the outfit of the day on Instagram which perfectly embodied how it feels to enter the new season. In the snap, Porizkova carried a bouquet of lilacs and a few shopping bags while wearing a lightweight cherry red midi dress, with a waist-cinching belt, preppy collared neckline and short puff sleeves. Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram; Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

The 59-year-old isn't the only celebrity to opt for a breathable wardrobe staple of late: stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Mariska Hargitay and fellow model Cindy Crawford have all released midi dresses these days. recent weeks. And while these stars may have styled their dresses differently, they all explained why a midi dress deserves a place in your wardrobe this season. We've rounded up spring midi dresses inspired by Porizkova's look on Amazon, and prices start at just $33. Midi dresses inspired by Paulina Porizkova Cute Ruffle Hem Wrap Dress, $48 (Save 21%) Amazon

Get inspired by Porizkova's spring fit by shopping this midi dress with over 7,100 perfect ratings while it's on sale. Its wrap dress design features a waist-cinching belt and its short floaty sleeves make it a great choice to continue wearing as spring turns to summer. Grab the red dress, like the models, or choose from 40 additional colors and patterns, like black, pink and floral. This dress is ideal for all occasions, one reviewer wrote. I originally bought it for a trip to Italy. Since then, I've worn it to weddings, church, play dates, casual outings, etc. R. Vivimos – Short sleeve midi dress Amazon

There are few feelings more satisfying than slipping into a light, airy dress during the dog days of summer, and this option from Amazon feels like comfort in the heat, according to a reviewer. Available in 16 bright and neutral colors, including the red worn by Porizkova and trendy two-tone options, shoppers say the flowy dress is ideal for everything from weddings to a trip to the Maldives. They also say it rivals dresses that cost three to four times as much. I get so many compliments when I wear this dress, one reviewer wrote. It's easy, soft, stretchy in all the right places, flattering and lightweight. Great dress for spring, summer and fall! Dowerme Short Sleeve Summer Dress Amazon

Are you looking for a straight midi dress? While it may not have the same waist-defining belt as Porizkova's dress, this one has short puffed sleeves, a cherry red hue, and a polished collar, giving it a similar vibe. Reviewers note that it's easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion: Swap your tennis shoes for sandals to go shopping for dinner. There's nothing like having too many dresses in your closet, keep scrolling to shop lighter, Porizkova-inspired midi dresses below. Lyaner V-Neck Tie Waist Dress Amazon

Pretty Garden Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%) Amazon

Btfbm buttoned ruched shirt dress Amazon

Ecowish Casual Midi Dress, $33 (Save 15%) Amazon



