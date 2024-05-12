Maryland men's lacrosse overtakes Princeton in NCAA tournament

COLLEGE PARK – Maryland men's lacrosse has seen this movie before. This time, however, the team changed what could have been a horror movie style ending.

Avoiding a repeat of last year, the Terps used a new but diverse offense and a crushing performance on faceoffs to win over visiting Princeton, 16-8, in a first-round game of the NCAA Saturday night before an announced 3,195 at SECU Stadium.

Senior midfielders Jack Koras and Eric Malever had three goals and two assists each, and junior forward Eric Spanos scored four goals to send seventh-seeded Maryland (9-5) to the quarterfinals Saturday at Hofstra in Hempstead, New York. The team will face No. 2 seed Duke (13-5), who defeated Atlantic Sun Tournament titlist Utah, 19-7, earlier in the day.

Maryland scored the game's first three goals, then rattled off five straight goals in a span of 6:41, bridging the first and second quarters to take a commanding 8-1 advantage. The offense added three more goals in 71 seconds to take an 11-3 halftime lead.

“What we were preaching about this week was tempo,” Spanos said. “Sometimes we played slow and all that. So I think that was a huge thing. It just opened up a lot of things for us in the background.

The outing helped cancel out an error-filled game that contributed to 19 turnovers, tying a season-worst. That type of effort won't help against Duke, who made Utah turn the ball over 16 times.

Graduate student goalie Logan McNaney (11 saves) beat Tigers senior Michael Gianforcaro (nine saves), and the Terps limited Princeton's starting attack of junior Coulter Mackesy and freshmen Nate Kibiri and Colin Burns had five goals on 17 shots and two assists while committing four turnovers. .

Mackesy — who was covered by Maryland Ajax senior defender Zappitello (three caused turnovers, one ground ball) — called him “one of the best defenders in the country.”

“I usually train against [senior defenseman] Pace [Billings] and these guys, so I’m pretty well prepared,” Mackesy said. “But once you knock over that domino, you have to take on another domino and get it past the goalie. It's a difficult challenge.

The Terps' defense received a significant reprieve from Luke Wierman, who won 20 of 26 faceoffs, recovered a game-high 15 ground balls and dished out an assist. Wierman went 20 of 23 with 13 ground balls in the regular-season meeting with Princeton, which coach Matt Madalon hoped to turn around.

“We thought we could demolish there and fight there,” he said. “Honestly, during the first half, I thought we did a good job and executed our game plan. But man, they made an awful lot of plays in the middle of the field, and that's where we got beat the most, just kind of those 50-50 ground balls. It wasn't even something schematic. It was just that Wierman was a really tough kid and made some really impressive plays.

Kibiri led Princeton with three goals, Mackesy compiled a goal and two assists, and junior defender Colin Mulshine finished with three caused turnovers and three ground balls. But the Tigers (11-5) fell in the first round for the fourth time in their last five NCAA Tournament appearances and have lost in their last three playoff meetings against the Terps.

On May 13, 2023, the Terps were the No. 4 seed, but were stunned by Army West Point, 16-15, to mark their first NCAA Tournament exit since 2013, when that team – the top seed No. 8 at the time – was blitzed by Cornell, 16-8.

Koras' first goal after a Wierman win just nine seconds into the game propelled the offense to its season-high in goals. This Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against the Tigers was the same day and time that last spring's loss to the Black Knights was not lost on Maryland coach John Tillman.

“As fate would have it, we kind of got the same playing time a year later, and I just felt like we were better in the moment,” he said. “It seemed like we were an older team, and our older guys really helped us. Koras, I thought that goal right off the bat with Luke making a really good play on the faceoff, I thought it was good for our confidence, just getting one.

Saturday's victory ensured that Maryland has not rebounded from the first round in consecutive NCAA appearances since the 1993 team was defeated, 15-11, by top-seeded Army West Point. #8, and the 1994 team was eliminated, 14-9. , by Duke, seeded No. 8.

The Terps also dodged the end of the season with six losses in their last 10 games and a three-game losing streak. The last time they lost three games in a row was in 2009, when this team lost to Virginia, Navy and Johns Hopkins in three straight weekends.

Maryland earned its eighth straight victory against the Tigers, which included a 13-7 at home on February 24. Princeton entered the game on a four-game winning streak, but the Terps appeared unfazed.

With sophomore forward Braden Erksa available but not making his 14th start of the season due to a concussion suffered in a 19-9 loss to Penn State in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal on May 2, Maryland made some personnel changes to its usual starting attack.

Spanos moved from midfield to attack to join fifth-year senior Daniel Maltz and senior Daniel Kelly. Malever moved from attack to midfield to team up with Koras and graduate student Ryan Siracusa.

Erksa, who entered the game leading the team in points (36) and tied for the lead in goals (22), was not cleared to play until Friday and played sparingly. He made five shots and committed one turnover.

The changes have largely borne fruit. Kelly, a Towson resident and Calvert Hall graduate, had two goals and an assist, Maltz scored twice and Siracusa had a goal and an assist.

Maryland gained another week of practice and Tillman said that should be enough motivation at this point in the season.

“I think they realize this is the end,” he said. “So it’s now or never.”