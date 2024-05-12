Man who went viral for his golden-white dress in 2015 admits to trying to strangle his wife | Tendency





Keir Johnston, 38, went viral in 2015 after posting a photo of his wife Grace's “golden white” dress. The dress in question caught the attention of people all over the world, with some thinking it was blue and black while others thought it was white and gold. Nearly a decade later, Keir pleaded guilty to attacking Grace at their home on the island of Colonsay in Scotland on March 6, 2022, according to reports. The gold and white dress that went viral in 2015. Grace faced various instances of domestic violence during her marriage. However, everything fell apart after Grace said she had to go to a job interview on the mainland, and Keir turned her down. Keir was drinking in a pub on the day of the incident and sent Grace several messages. One of his texts to Grace read: “You should support me, but you don't,” reported the Guardian. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! When she returned from the interview, Kier told her he was going to leave her when. He took his wife and threw her to the ground as the couple left their cabin. Grace was badly bruised in the attack, but did not require medical attention. According to the Guardian, Chris Macintosh, a prosecutor, explained to the judge, Lady Drummond, and the court how Grace lived in fear of her husband: “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped. “. Talking about the incident, he also added, “He placed both his knees on her arms, so that she was unable to move. He then started strangling her with both his hands. At first, she was able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston was planning to do this to kill her as he was very energetic.” Marco Guarino told the Guardian he accepted responsibility for the attack. “I don't need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense. You repeatedly strangled her, injured her and put her life in danger in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances “I fear, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed; you have been convicted of a very serious crime and you will be remanded in custody in the meantime,” Guarino said, according to the Guardian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/man-who-went-viral-for-gold-white-dress-in-2015-admits-he-tried-to-strangle-his-wife-101715484277350.html

