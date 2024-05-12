Sam, Luke, George and Thomas Burgess quietly close menswear brand 4B four years after launch

The Burgess brothers have quietly closed their menswear brand 4B just four years after its launch.

Soccer star siblings Sam, Luke, George and Thomas founded the athleisure brand in 2020, but have since shut down their website.

In December last year, the brand also stopped updating its Instagram and Facebook pages after running a massive 50% off storewide.

However, the brand has not made any public announcement confirming that it has ceased operations.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the label for comment.

Sam, Luke, George and Thomas Burgess have quietly closed their menswear brand 4B four years after launching. (Pictured: Sam and Luke)

Sam and Luke already revealedthe inspiration and family history behind their brand in 2021 interview with The Daily Telegraph.

The fashionable duo told the publication they had always discussed “doing business together” during their post-football careers.

The idea was born during a family reunion in 2016 with their twin brothers George and Thomas, who also play rugby.

In December last year, the brand also stopped updating its Instagram and Facebook pages after running a massive 50% off storewide. The idea was born at a family reunion in 2016. (Pictured: George, Sam, Thomas and Luke)

“We've always been a little bit interested in fashion, so we thought this would be a great way to maintain that connection and be able to create a business that we could build together,” Luke said.

The brothers then explained that their clothing line catered to tall men because they “always had trouble finding clothes that fit” when trying on clothes.

“As we all have quite wide legs, it's quite difficult to find decent, well-fitting shorts, so we based it on that,” Luke continues.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in 2021, the brothers explained that their clothing line accommodates larger men because they “always struggled to find clothes that fit” when trying on clothes.

The brand was also personally linked to the Burgess brothers' late father, Mark

The brand was also personally linked to the Burgess brothers' late father, Mark.

Mark, who was also a former football player, died of motor neurone disease in 2007 aged 46.

4B used Mark's name in a slogan printed on the sleeves of the clothing, which read: “Leave your mark.” Positivity is at the heart of 4B. We love to inspire people through our family values. Lead from the front and never back down. Make it your own.'