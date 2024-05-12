Taylor Swift wows in an orange ruffled dress as she takes the stage for the third night in Paris during her iconic Eras Tour

Taylor Swift made sure all eyes were on her as she took the stage in Paris on Saturday for the third night of the French leg of her Eras tour.

The Eras tour – which includes 152 shows across five continents and is currently taking place in Europe – sees the superstar include a Surprise Song section.

During this part of the show, the 34-year-old hit singer added even more surprises for her die-hard fans, adding a few costume changes to her performance.

On Saturday night, Taylor debuted a brand new orange dress as she performed “Hey Stephen” and “Maroon.”

She seduced with this bright ensemble, composed of pleated details, a mini train and ruffles on the front.

The singer left her blonde locks down and completed the look with a pair of silver heels.

Taylor, who Bloomberg cited as billionairekept her trademark makeup, with black eyeliner and a red lip.

As she approached the microphone with her guitar, she told the crowd, “Welcome to the acoustic section!”

“I couldn't help but notice how loud you were singing on the songs from the Fearless album, so maybe I'll play some of my favorite songs from the Fearless album and see if you can match the volume from earlier.”

Throughout the show, Taylor made sure to continue to carry some sort of reference to all 10 of her Swift eras.

During Thursday night's Surprise Song section, the Grammy winner donned a sleeveless pink V-neck dress with a low-waisted skirt. She wore a dress identical to the orange dress in blue for Friday's show.

In addition to adding new looks to the concert, she also changed the setlist to include tracks from her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

These include But Dad, I Love Him, the Littlest Man Who Ever Lived, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, andSo high schoolwhich many fans believe is a tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34.

Currently on a European tour, Taylor made some costume changes to her performance.

The singer is currently embarking on a nine-month world tour for two months and performed on Saturday evening for a third evening in Paris.

Taylor revealed on her second night in Paris that she has been working on the Tortured Poets Department segment of her Eras tour since last year.

The star also turned heads by donning a glittery navy mini dress.

She took a moment during her show to share the details with her attentive audience and told them: “We started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago, and then when we had 'two months off “On the Eras tour, we really didn't take any time off at all.

“We went straight back to rehearsals. So I would like to give it up for my team, my dancers and my band,” she said during a break in the music.

The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19 and is Taylor's eleventh studio album.

The final leg will conclude in London, and the final leg of the Eras tour will conclude in Canada with dates in Toronto beginning in November and concluding in early December in Vancouver.