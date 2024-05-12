Retirees' dusty wardrobe needs a fashion refresh | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette

Q My husband and I are trying to clear out a room that was essentially our walk-in closet. Our grandson will use this to stay when he goes to college near us. I'm working on selecting my clothes, but my husband still thinks his old ties, watches, and even bell bottom pants will come back into fashion. Can you explain to him what will never come back, especially for a retiree?

A It sounds exciting and a little terrifying to see your grandson move in. Everyone has a hard time letting go of old favorites; I imagine you have difficulty making certain choices. But there are certainly many elements of the men's wardrobe from decades ago that probably won't come back for a long time, if ever.

Some things technology has simply put in the past. For the man who uses a smart watch and a smartphone, multiple analog watches, wallets and even briefcases don't make sense. He may want to sell, pass on, or at least package some of these items.

As for more traditional clothing, the more work-oriented or younger, the less likely a retired man is to wear it.

He probably needs at most two suits: one for weddings and funerals, and maybe another favorite. These could also be replaced with one or two blazers or sports jackets, provided they are still in good condition and in the current style. Or he could throw out all but one and buy something new if the opportunity arises. Getting a man to buy a specific piece of clothing for just one occasion can be like pulling teeth; so don't rush him too much to get rid of each of his old favorites. Keeping a spare or two might make him more willing to donate old scraps.

Bell bottom pants are unlikely to come back into fashion or be suitable for anyone over 30. The same goes for many other choices presented by a man's younger years. You can point out clothes that you know he no longer looks good in or that are inappropriate.

Below are some clothes that any man could probably purge from his wardrobe.

Shorts above the knee.

Once-stylish but now outdated shirts, like those with colored bodies and contrasting white collars. Others that have come and gone include the bright solid-colored dress shirts of the '80s and long-pointed shirt collars that don't stay tucked into the lapels of a jacket.

Accessories that look like, and were, the ones he wore in college (maybe whalebone belts, leather pants, collar bars, too-short socks, wildly patterned ties, big thick cufflinks, etc.)

Jeans that might be perfect for his son (or grandson), but are too young for him. (Calling someone's jeans “dad jeans” is not a compliment.) Avoid any style that draws attention to a belly that overhangs the waistband.

Off-color evening wear with ruffled shirts in pastel colors (prom dressing room). Keep a black or dark navy tuxedo for a formal outfit. And he'll need a self-tie bow tie.

Some men's pieces have so much history that they are impervious to trends. These include a bomber jacket, sweaters, an alligator belt, vintage watches, silk or cashmere scarves.

Yes, a few currently unfashionable items will come back as the fashion pendulum swings the other way. The most likely are 1.]pleated or non-pleated pants and 2.]wide or narrow ties. A fashion-conscious man might well keep a few pairs of his favorite pleated pants and wider ties; they are both very likely to return in a few years.

