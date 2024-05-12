Reviews | How Hong Kong POWs Used Every Inch of Innovation to Make Costumes for Amateur Theater Productions





Accounts of life in prison camps under the Japanese during the Pacific War, whether in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, the Dutch East Indies (modern Indonesia), Thailand, or other parts of Southeast Asia, all mention amateur theater productions, concerts and musical recitals. Staged to help pass the time, which otherwise dragged on slowly and slowly, these shows provided a welcome distraction, for both performers and audiences, from the depressing daily circumstances of prison life. Memoirs, diaries, and other personal accounts of internment at Camp Stanley in Hong Kong typically mention theatrical costumes; Improvised from clothing obtained at camp, these were usually borrowed from individual owners when the show organizers learned that certain useful items were available. But where do these clothes and other potential accessories come from?

In the interwar period, costume parties were essential parts of European life in colonial Asia and a ready source of impromptu entertainment; from early childhood, dress-up boxes created colorful pirate costumes and the like. from old clothes and fabric scraps. Ferdinand Maria female impersonator Sonny Castro, whose performances are mentioned in several Hong Kong prison camp memoirs. Photo: SCMP No one expected the costumes to be perfect; making a determined effort, combined with ingenuity and design sense, was part of the fun. Intelligent innovations would be widely commented on; women's magazines often featured advice on dressing-up boxes provided by readers; cash prizes were awarded to particularly impressive examples. All of these domestically inspired elements came into their own later when adults found it imperative to have fun during wartime internment. Throughout 1942, several Stanley women received suitcases containing their own clothing which, either during hostilities or in the aftermath of the relative freedom of movement that occurred between the British surrender and their arrest, had been left with friends for safekeeping. These individuals, whether neutral, third-party nationals, or Chinese, were not interned by the Japanese and were therefore able to ship these items to their owners in a timely manner. In many cases, these garments were higher quality outfits intended for optimal use, with little practical application in daily internment camp life, and were therefore loaned for theatrical costumes. Prisoners of war at Stanley Internment Camp in the 1940s. Further additions to Stanley's collective costume box arrived at camp as the war ended. In late 1943, a man unexpectedly received a trunk full of clothes which had been left for safekeeping in a hotel during the brief period of hostilities in December 1941, and which had not subsequently been recovered. This assortment contained a morning suit, wedding clothes and even a silk top hat. Some women who had had sufficient time to properly pack before being interned took with them a few precious items of clothing such as ostrich feather boas, swimsuits, and fur coats; these were also put into service by theater troupes. Imaginative improvisation was the key to success. Wartime theatrical makeup was primarily made from colored Vaseline with salvaged medical supplies. Mercury, gentian violet, potassium permanganate, iodine, and other components were used to make yellows, violet/mauve shades, and reds and browns. Cinderella's legendary slipper, made from fabric and cardboard, shone like diamonds from glued shards of glass linings of broken thermos flasks. Even a cow was cleverly improvised from burlap. French prisoners of war put on a show while detained in Germany, circa 1943. Photo: Getty Images At one well-known concert, a choir of 50 men were dressed in Ruritanian-style uniforms made from overalls and overalls, scraps of khaki cloth and salvaged Hong Kong police uniform items. The gold buttons were made from metallic foil wrapping paper collected from cigarette packets. Cans of corned beef cut up and hammered flat made armor. Wigs created from pieces of unknotted Manila hemp rope were attached to a backing material formed of stiffened canvas. These lists are both long and impressive.

