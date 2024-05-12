Man made famous by viral photo of his dress admits to strangling his wife





A Scot who became famous on the Internet thanks to “the dress that broke the internet” — a wild optical illusion that made the dress look blue and black to some, and white and gold to others – confessed to strangling and mistreating his wife. Keir Johnston, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday for attacking his wife, Grace Johnston, in their home on the island of Colonsay in Scotland on March 6, 2022. Days before the incident, the couple, who married in 2015, argued over Grace interviewing for a job on the mainland, the Guardian reported on Friday. Johnston didn't want her to leave, but she did despite his protests. In the hours before the attack, Johnston I was drinking in a pub and texting his wife, prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the court. One of the messages read: “You should support me but you don’t. » When Grace returned home later that night, Johnston, who was asleep at the time, woke up and announced that he planned to leave her. “She left the property to stop him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground,” Macintosh said. “He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she was unable to move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. A passerby who heard Grace screaming managed to separate the two and Johnston went back inside the house. But he returned a few minutes later, this time with a knife in his hand. He then vowed to “finish” her before choking her again. Grace was finally able to call the police and told them that her husband was trying to kill her. Johnston's attorney, Marco Guarino, said his client wanted to accept responsibility for the assault. A judge denied him bail and he is expected to be sentenced in June. This violent attack took place approximately seven years after the couple gained worldwide fame. via a viral social media post. Grace's mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, was looking for a second opinion when she sent her daughter a snap of the dress she planned to wear for their upcoming wedding. But the image she sent left the couple confused after they disagreed over the color of the garment. My house is divided because of this dress. #blancetor pic.twitter.com/DcHay027Rg – Robert Florès (@RoFlo) February 27, 2015 Johnston saw it as blue and black while Grace perceived it as white and gold. Their wedding guests were also stunned by the color-changing dress, and one of them eventually posted it on Tumblr. From there, the post exploded, with high-profile figures and celebrities joining the debate. In reality, the dress is blue and black.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/2024/05/11/dress-that-broke-the-internet-husband-attacks-wife/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos