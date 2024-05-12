When legendary Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne predicted that Ferrari would become a luxury brand beyond the automotive sector in 2015, the Italian sports car maker had not yet been separated from its parent company and transformed into a $76 billion company.

Nearly a decade later, the Modenese company controlled by the billionaire Agnelli family broke through the ranks of haute couture with its seventh collection unveiled in February during Milan Fashion Week.

It included dresses, skirts and capes in white silk and organza and the brand's signature red and yellow palettes, as well as accessories including sunglasses that cost 950 and small handbags that sell for more of 1,000.

For us it is important because we need to nurture the next generation of Ferraristi, CEO Benedetto Vigna told the Financial Times.

There will be people who can afford it [spend] 300,000 to 500,000 € on a car, and there are people who rather want to stick to the brand, [through] something elegant, not a commodity look.

Prices of Ferrari merchandise have also increased significantly, Vigna said, with caps that once sold for $8 now priced at $80. Logo-emblazoned down jackets, with a retail price of less than $200, and hoodies are also popular among young Ferrari fans.

A growing number of luxury brands have sought to diversify their products in an effort to target a wider range of consumers and capitalize on their brand equity. Jeweler Bulgari recently named its first ever creative director for accessories, while Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana have moved into interior design, and other fashion houses including Chanel, Armani and Prada have launched lines ski clothing.

But brands generally stay in the same or similar sectors. Although Bugatti and Porsche have launched small clothing collections, Ferrari is the only automaker to have made the leap from engineering and sportswear to high-end luxury fashion.

The luxury sector is a unique competitive arena, we are all fighting for the same discretionary spender, said Maria Carla Liuni, Ferrari brand director. The personal luxury goods market is the most interesting for us… Ferrari has hundreds of millions of fans around the world and we are happy with a 1 percent share.

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO: We need to nurture the next generation of Ferraristi Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

Before launching its haute couture line three years ago, the 85-year-old automaker partnered with various retailers to sell a variety of branded products, including clothing, shampoo and perfume.

In 2019, the group decided to bring merchandising design in-house. Creative director Rocco Iannone, who previously worked for Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, teamed up to launch Ferrari's haute couture line and spent two years studying the brand's identity and heritage to create his first collection.

Iannone's first collection debuted during the pandemic in 2021 with an evocative fashion show hosted by president John Elkann who wore a vintage Ferrari-printed red silk shirt at the Maranello car factory. The designer said the collection was initially aimed at Generation Z and Asian customers, but over the past two seasons there has been a qualitative change in tailoring and materials.

The aim was to expand beyond the Ferrari fan base, Iannone told the FT. The challenge was to create a narrative based on the history and heritage of the brand from essentially scratch and without having an archive or a consolidated customer base like creative directors usually do.

Iannone said he was ultimately inspired by photographs of Italian cinema icons such as Anna Magnani and Monica Vitti driving Ferrari cars in the 1960s.

Ferrari took inspiration from celebrities such as Monica Vitti, photographed in 1966, to design its new collections. Roger Viollet/Getty Images

Analysts, however, are skeptical about the financial success of this company. In my opinion, it remains an uphill battle, said Luca Solca, global head of luxury goods at Bernstein.

One of the problems is that when a brand sells products at a very high average price, as Ferrari, Porsche or Bugatti do, it is difficult to succeed in product categories with much lower average prices without giving the the feeling of selling a gadget or giving away products.

Several other analysts, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the fashion line's lack of financial disclosure. The fact that they are not providing financial details makes us think that the fashion line is not doing as well, or at least not as well as Ferrari anticipated when it launched, said one of between them.

Luxury retailers face an increasingly difficult market, where the fortunes of the groups diverge as the sector experiences a phase of slower growth.

Vigna, however, insisted that Ferrari was able to attract talent from other major fashion brands because they believed in the project.

His foray into fashion adds to a record-breaking automotive business. Four times last year, the company raised its own annual profit forecasts as customers invested ever higher sums in customizing their sports cars.

Net profit reached 1.26 billion last year, with higher margins than all other automakers, as it charged higher prices and increased car sales to 13,663.

Vigna declined to speculate whether clothing would one day become, alongside cars, a major financial pillar of the company. But, after arriving in 2021, he focused on rejuvenating an apparel division that had become more of a place to park people who weren't good. [at making] cars.

Ferrari's clothing offering has evolved over the years and its affordable sporting goods and high fashion lines now coexist. Company management says the 2015 New York IPO at $52 per share showed that Ferrari is a luxury brand rather than just a sports car brand, given that its shares trade currently over $400.

Clothes from the Ferraris capsule collection

Liuni said the story is as important as the product and that Ferrari has strived to find a common thread between being an exclusive brand for the ultra-rich and an inclusive brand for all Formula 1 fans .

Since joining the company in 2022, Liuni has reshuffled the team by poaching professionals from competitors in the luxury fashion sector and increasing investments in the fashion line. Beyond its revamped Italian flagship stores, the brand is also planning new openings in London next year and New York in 2026.

We have just presented to management a five to eight year plan… we are only at the beginning of this revolution, she declared. But if there was a lack of demand, we wouldn't be in the game.

But Bernsteins Solca said Ferrari had not yet found the key to making its entry into fashion credible.

For example, he said, highly sophisticated and luxurious tracksuits might have worked well, but by removing the performance element from its luxury clothing offering, Ferrari also removed the obvious connection between its brand and the sector of fashion.

The jeweler Bulgari launched into handbags using its flagship snake logo in its buckles, Tiffany launched the cafes by evoking the theme Breakfast at Tiffanys, but how do you connect Ferrari and haute couture?