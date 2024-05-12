Fashion
Meghan stuns in red dress by Nigerian designer Orire for Women in Leadership panel
Meghan took center stage at a panel on women in leadership held in Nigeria. Co-hosted with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the event aimed to highlight the importance of female leadership in driving positive change around the world.
Wearing a bright red maxi dress adorned with delicate ruffles and subtle straps, Meghan exuded confidence and sophistication. She paired the dress with understated accessories, a diamond tennis necklace, her signature gold bracelets and nude sandals. Meghan's ensemble attracted attention while allowing her message to shine through.
Meghan explained her choice of the red dress because it appeared she was using the color to connect with her Nigerian heritage.
The panel discussion, moderated by Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu, allowed Meghan to share her insights on various topics, from discovering her Nigerian heritage to the importance of representation in leadership roles. Meghan's revelation about her heritage resonated deeply with audiences, highlighting the transformative power of self-discovery and connection to one's roots.
As the discussion touched on the role of women in power, Meghan highlighted the impact of representation, emphasizing the importance of being a familiar face to the next generation. Her words echoed a commitment to breaking barriers and inspiring young women to pursue their dreams, regardless of society's standards or expectations.
Drawing on her own experiences and mentorship, Meghan spoke candidly about the evolving nature of work-life balance and the joys of motherhood. Her thoughts on navigating the different roles of wife, mother and leader highlighted the complexity of modern life and the importance of accepting change with grace and resilience.
Meghan's presence at the Women in Leadership panel marked not only a moment of advocacy, but also a celebration of diversity, empowerment and possibility. As she continues to champion causes she cares about, Meghan is an inspiration to women everywhere, reminding us all of the transformative power of authenticity, compassion and leadership.
And now, what Meghan wore to the event.
Meghan wore a dress from Lago, a Nigerian brand, Orr the Dire Dress in Orange, $415.
The owner and designer, Orire Aleshinloye, who holds a Masters in Fashion Business Development from the British School of Fashion in London, is Nigerian and spent her childhood in the Republic of Benin.
His shoes are Aquazzura 105 'So Nude' Sandal in Pink, $750that she wore earlier in the day.
Meghan wore her Kimai Semi Hoop Earrings, $795 per earring, $1,590 per pair. She first wore the earrings at the Invictus Games in Germany in November 2023.
The Duchess also wore her Logan Hollowell.Baby Reverse Water Drop Diamond Tennis Necklace, $15,600. She first wore the necklace in February while they were dating here in Vancouver.
Once again, Meghan wore the same bracelets as earlier in the day. Ariel Gordon Hexagon Bracelet and she Lorraine Schwartz, the Against Evil Eye diamond-paved five-eye bracelet, $18,500 its staple pieces, Diana's gold Cartier Tank watch, the Cartier Love bracelet, and the unidentified pearl bracelet.
We'll be back tomorrow for the couple's last day of engagement:
A basketball clinic with Giants of Africaa polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Undefeated and a cultural reception.
CONNECTIONS
Learn more about the event at sussex.com here.
|
Sources
https://whatmeghanwore.net/meghan-stuns-in-red-dress-by-nigerian-designer-orire-for-women-in-leadership-panel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
