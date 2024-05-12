Marshall University





MONROE, The.- Marshall Track and Field won two gold medals at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Senior Abby Herring won the women's 5K in dominant fashion with a time of 16:26.29. Junior Kylee Mastin was just as strong in the women's 1,500 meters with a time of 4:27.91. Both times were new facility records at the Groseclose Track in Monroe. Herring and Mastin now have an SBC championship under their belt in both indoor and outdoor track this season. Their gold medals capped off three days of the SBC Outdoor Championships for Marshall, which saw the women finish with seven podiums and 15 scorers en route to a 5th place finish with 71.2 points – their best team result in a decade . Other podiums for MU women included Mikah Alleyne in the 400 hurdles, where she finished 3rd to lead a trio of finalists with Desire Gee And Niyah Mitchell . Rebecca Merritt obtained a 2nd place in Discus. On Thursday, Merritt scored in the hammer throw. Tyra Thomas who tied a school record in the 100 meter hurdles preliminaries on Friday, finished 3rd on Saturday. The Herd Men finished 10th in their second season after returning as a program last year. Senior Evan White scored 3rd in the 5k in his last SBC race. The competition concludes the inaugural SBC Outdoor Championships led by the Director of Athletics. Keith Roberts . “I'm really proud of our team and the way we competed. I thought everyone played the game today,” Coach Roberts said. “Everyone was really supportive of each other, we were the loudest team, the proudest team and I think Herd Nation would be proud if they saw how much we supported each other.” For Coach Roberts' full comments regarding the championship performances, visit HERE. Marshall individuals are now waiting to see if their scores qualify among the top 48 scores in the East Region in NCAA D1. All qualifiers will compete in the NCAA East Outdoor Championship preliminaries beginning May 22 in Lexington, Kentucky. Marshall's full results are listed below. Marshall's full results Events on the ground Women’s discus FINALS: Rebecca Merritt (2nd-51.37m – 8 pts.), Bella Staples (8th-45.14m – 1 pt.), Madiyah McCullough (42.28m) Women's High Jump FINAL: Elicia Bois (8th-1.62m – 1 pt.), Alycia Rivera (1.62m) DISCUS FINALS Men: John Purvis (48.82m), Anthony Dunbar (36.29 m) Track events 4×100 women🙁8th-46.31 – 1 pt.) 4×100 men: (9-41.97) 1500m women FINAL: Kylee Mastin (1st-4:27.91 – 10 pts.) FINAL of the women’s 100m hurdles: Tyra Thomas (3rd-13.61 – 6 points.) Women’s 800m FINAL: Kylee Mastin (5th-2:13.11 – 4 pts.) Women's 400m hurdles FINAL: Mikah Alleyne (3rd-59.95 – 6 points.), Desire Gee (5th-1:01.96 – 4 points.), Niyah Mitchell (8th-1:03.01 – 1pt.) FINAL of the women's 5 km: Abby Herring (1st-16:26.29 – 10 pts.) Men’s 5K FINAL: Evan White (3rd-14.34.90 – 6 pts.), Ronnie Saunders (15:17.35), Christian Bradford (15:50.41), Brady Dawkins (15:58.14) women's 4×400🙁7th-3:43.11 – 2 points.) 4×400 men:(9-3:19.95) For all the latest information on Marshall athletics, follow @HerdTFXC on Twitter and Instagram. To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS or Android!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://herdzone.com/news/2024/5/11/track-and-field-herring-mastin-win-gold-medals-to-highlight-final-day-of-sbc-outdoor-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos