Vintage boutique featured at Southfield's Friends of the Public Arts Fashion Show

Jeffrey Ligon holds up one of the pieces that will be worn during the Art and Vintage fashion show on May 31.

One of Diego Fraustro's many talents is his ability to rework a vintage piece into something new, he said.

SOUTHFIELD — The Friends of the Public Arts of Southfield and Fantoni invite the public to step back in time for an evening from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31 at the former Skyline Club, located on the 28th floor of 2000 Southfield Town Center.

The Art and Vintage Fashion Show fundraiser features over 40 pieces of vintage couture fashion from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Pieces that have stood the test of time and were once sold in iconic stores such as Hudson's, B. Siegel, Winkelman's, Himelhoch's, Jacobson's, Bonwit Teller, Claire Pearone and Surwin's will be modeled by 11 models from Southfield High School for the Arts. and tech dance team.

“We were all blown away, because I remember these pieces from back in the day, when our parents were shopping at Himelhoch and places like that,” commented Delores Flagg, chair of the Southfield Public Arts Commission, recalling her nostalgia when she set foot in Fantoni and saw the design studio.

Fantoni is a vintage boutique located at 4105 12 Mile Road in Berkley, owned by Jeffrey Ligon and Diego Fraustro. It opened in February but has been at the Vintage Eastern Market for about five years. With over 6,000 vintage pieces in the collection, the store stocks everything from Art Deco handbags to a jacket that once belonged to Diana Ross. The store is an ode to the 20th century, with most of the pieces dating from the 1940s to the 1990s.

Ligon is a Southfield native who moved to Miami and opened Belvedere, a boutique specializing in mid-century modern and vintage furniture. He owned the store from 1995 until he sold it to a new owner and returned to Southfield in 2010. Once back in Michigan, Ligon decided to branch out into vintage fashion and opened an online store before selling to Eastern Market. Ligon is well-versed in the history of fashion and decoration and has a superpower: he can look at an object and know if it has value or not.

“It's fun, and that's why I never get tired of this job. If it stopped being fun, I'd stop doing it and go get a coffee at Starbucks or something. But no, it's still fun. And I like it when other people are interested in it too,” Ligon said.

Fraustro worked as a fashion pageant photographer in Mexico for nine years before leaving the industry. Through his experience, he developed a sense of design, learned to style clothes, and acquired some sewing skills. In the back of Fantoni, he has a sewing room with cabinets filled with funky patterns and fabrics. Fraustro prides itself on giving new life to beloved or worn vintage pieces. He added that he prefers to design men's clothing because male bodies are straighter, making it easier than women's clothing.

Ligon explained that vintage shopping isn't just for fashion history buffs. “It also feeds into the idea of ​​recycling and saving things from the landfill and not being so disposable as a society,” he said.

Ligon has been a member of the Southfield Public Arts Commission for about seven years. So when the idea of ​​a fashion show was presented to him, he jumped at the chance to lend his pieces to the cause.

Proceeds raised from the fashion show will fund the iconic Southfield piece by world-renowned Mexican sculptor Sebastian (Enrique Carbajal), called “Nine Mile Crossing.” The sculpture will stand 98 feet tall at the corner of Southfield Freeway and Nine Mile Road. According to Flagg, the commission raised between $320,000 and $340,000.

Flagg explained that Ligon allowed students to select the pieces they would wear for the show, which is unconventional because the designer usually dresses the model. He explained that this was because he wanted the students to feel confident and comfortable. “They were gravitating toward things that fit their vibe, colorful and edgy, a little younger because they’re younger. In fact, it will be a reflection of their own tastes. Which I find rather interesting, because it's not me who imposes my inventory on them. I mean, I just donated and said, 'Come take a look and see what you want.'

Ligon shared that he can't wait to see people's reactions to the clothes and see the students having fun with modeling. Fraustro added that he's looking forward to the production side and seeing how everything plays out.

In addition to the fashion show, the event will feature six local artists: Priscilla Phifer, Rosemary Summers, Samah Kthar, Reggie Singleton, Lionnel Hurst and Brian Nickson, as well as vintage clothing, jewelry and art vendors.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. They will be sold at the door for $60. Pre-sale tickets are $50 and can be purchased via PayPal at [email protected] or by check made payable to Friends of Southfield Public Arts. Checks can be mailed to the City of Southfield, c/o Mayor's Office, 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI 48037-2055. All ticket purchases are tax-deductible donations.

For more information, call (248) 796-5100 or email [email protected]. For more information about Fantoni, visit www.fantoni.shop.