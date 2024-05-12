Dress for Success fundraiser in Luzerne County planned





WILKES-BARRE — Dress for Success Luzerne County is in the final stages of planning its eighth annual golf outing, Links for Success. Proceeds from this event will provide financial support to Dress for Success Luzerne County, which provides career-appropriate clothing, job training and educational opportunities to women in Luzerne County as they attempt to build a career or to re-enter the job market. The golf outing is scheduled for Monday, June 24 at Huntsville Golf Club in Dallas with a noon tee time. The entry fee of $170 per player includes a cart, green fees, a bagged lunch and a reception dinner. Non-golfers can join the dinner reception for $65. Anyone interested in participating in the outing can call Dress for Success Luzerne County at 570-270-4949. “Dress for Success Luzerne County is a wonderful organization, and I am honored to serve not only as a board member, but also as co-chair of this event,” said Nicole Santo Yochum of Law Offices Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn. “In addition to a day of golf at one of the best courses in the area, we also have a few other fun activities planned for the day, such as the chance to win a car provided thanks to the generosity of Coccia Ford. » “2024 has been a good year so far for Dress for Success,” said Linda Loop, founder and CEO of Dress for Success Luzerne County. “The funds we raise through this event will help us offer programs that help our women move from unemployment to building a sustainable family career.” Since Dress for Success Luzerne County became operational in December 2010, the program has reached more than 2,500 economically disadvantaged women in the area by providing clothing, job interview assistance and workforce counseling. 'artwork. Dress for Success Luzerne County continues to create programs to enhance economic and social development, encouraging self-sufficiency through career development and job retention. Visit LuzerneCounty.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesleader.com/news/1654269/dress-for-success-luzerne-county-fundraiser-planned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos