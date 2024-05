This vintage lover puts an end to '90s fashion obsession

Alexa Chung is another fashion designer who successfully harnessed the power of early 20th century fashion. Tucked among his wardrobe of perfectly cut jeans and oversized men's jackets is a growing contingent of sugar-spun sheer jumpsuits, like this one. she recently wore it on vacation to the Maldives. I like 1930s dresses mainly because their cut flatters my figure, says Chung. The fabrics are more sumptuous, the dresses hang beautifully. But, for Chung, the appeal of a frothy organza maxi goes beyond just the cut and fabric, to what the dress actually represents, to those real-life stories that have been sewn into it after years of wear perpetual. I love the romance of a vintage find and the fact that you're borrowing something from another era, but I'm also drawn to the idea of ​​owning something that no one else has, which is obviously more even more difficult at a time when vintage has become so desirable. Like Chung, I like the idea of ​​wearing something that is both rare and has a sense of history. Every time I put on a pair of silk tap pants from the 1930s or a velvet opera coat from the 1920s, I like to imagine the women who would have once inhabited them. Who were they? What kind of life did they lead? What misdeed did they commit? For vintage dealer Lauren Lepire, who runs a Los Angeles-based treasure trove Timeless vixen, it's not just about the women who wore them, but rather the era they belonged to. Caught between two world wars, it was a period of immense social change and modernity, which gave rise to modern art, jazz and sexually empowered flapper. I like that these eras of fashion tell a story of rebellion and also decadence, says Lepire. Although he's collected some of the best Galliano (it was Lepire who helped me find one of my vintage Galliano bridal looks), it's these treasured relics from the '20s and '30s that Lepire returns to again and again. For me, it's the mix of easy to wear and luxurious fabrics, especially when it comes to flapper fashion. The hand-beaded Art Deco designs that cover these extraordinary fabrics would amaze even today's fashion houses. I think every woman should have an authentic 1920s Irish crochet lace piece in her wardrobe. This special type of lace is so incredibly strong and durable that I literally wear mine all the time.

