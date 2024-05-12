Man linked to viral 2015 dress debate admits he tried to strangle his wife





A Scotsman linked to the black and blue dress that took the internet by storm pleaded guilty on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow to attacking his wife in March 2022, several media outlets report. Keir Johnston, 38, and his wife, Grace, rose to fame in 2015 thanks to the dress Grace's mother wore to their wedding. A photo of the black and blue dress made it appear white and gold to many viewers. The image went massively viral after Grace posted it online, with people around the world arguing over the color. The couple finally made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres talk show to discuss the uproar. In this Feb. 27, 2015, file photo, the black and blue dress is seen in a window at a Roman Originals store in Lichfield, England. The partnership took a dark turn. Johnston was accused of a number of instances of domestic violence against his wife over an 11-year period, ultimately leading to an incident on March 6, 2022 that left him fearing for his life. There is no permanent police presence on the isolated island of Colonsay, where the Johnstons lived, and Grace felt trapped, prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the court: according to the Guardian. In the days before the attack, Grace Johnston had ignored Keir's requests not to attend a job interview on the mainland, The Guardian reported. He was drinking in a pub on the day of the incident and sent Grace several messages, including one which said: You should support me but you don't. Grace Johnston returned home to Keir that day and he told her he was going to leave her. The Telegraph reports. She got out, but he followed her and tackled her to the ground before strangling her. At first she was able to scream. She feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her. He was very forceful, Macintosh said in court, according to The Telegraph. According to at the BBC, a witness who heard Grace scream tried to pull Keir Johnston away from her. Johnston stopped, but returned shortly after with a knife, threatening to finish [her] off, depending on the point of sale. Grace texted her friends for help and called authorities, saying: My husband is trying to kill me. Judge Lady Drummond remanded Johnston in custody until sentencing. You strangled her, injured her and repeatedly put her life in danger in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her, Drummond told the court, according to media reports. According to Rolls of the High Courts of Glasgow, Johnston is scheduled to appear in court on June 6. Need help? In the United States, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-dress-meme-domestic-violence_n_663facfce4b0866a5b2bfb2d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos