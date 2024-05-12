Denim trends for 2024: Paint splatters, floral patches and gothic glamor are redefining menswear | Fashion trends





Whatever the event, a man's first choice has always been denim. But there aren't many options when it comes to designs, styles, or even colors. But today, thanks to the ingenuity of our young designers, this modest garment is becoming a style icon, a blank canvas on which to express one's uniqueness and inventiveness. The loose fits of the 2000s have overtaken the bodycon fits in recent years, distressed denim has become so holey it's completely gone, and high waists have emerged from their decades-long hibernation. Even though some fashion trends come and go over time, denim trends remain popular. Discover the denim trends for 2024 you should know, from classics to some of the boldest seasonal variations. (Also read: Fashion trends 2024: from flowers to cultural motifs, the must-have saree prints to enhance your summer wardrobe ) Top denim fashion trends for 2024 that are reshaping men's wardrobes (Instagram) The main trends in denim fashion for men Mahesh Khemlani, CEO and Creative Director, WAIMEA, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the trends that are reinventing denim fashion for the youth and quickly gaining immense popularity. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! 1. Jacquard Patches with Rivets Jacquard patches provide texture, while cleverly placed metal studs create a combination of a rugged yet refined look, a wonderful addition to a modern man's wardrobe. One can choose between delicate embellishments and bold statements all over denim, depending on the style statement. This adaptable piece will look great whether worn with graphic tees or a pure white shirt. 2. Paint splatters This color palette, which features streaks or splashes of focused color, aims to embrace creative freedom and uniqueness. Hand painted or digitally printed, each piece accentuates the creativity of the wearer. For a more relaxed feel, irregular brushstrokes can be used, or for a more deliberate appearance, regulated patterns can be used. For an extra pop of color, pair it with a graphic tee or a simple solid-colored tee. 3. Floral Patches Taking a bold approach to men's denim, this style features delicate florals on durable denim. The design, made up of opposing textiles, ranges from delicate patterns to striking floral patches. It's a men's wardrobe staple and ideal for a casual brunch or casual excursion with friends. Break the codes with style by combining it with muted or neutral shades! 4. Gothic-style glamor This look, which draws inspiration from the eerie charm of goth culture, is all about embracing the dark side of fashion. A sense of mystery and drama is created by combining darker hues with striking symbols and minute details. A first choice for those who have a taste for the unique. Put on a centerpiece with mysterious and dark images to finish off the gothic style.

