Classic watches from Joker & Witch, Carlington at least 80% off!





Best deals on watches from Myntra Watches do more than tell time, they tell a story of precision and style. This Myntra Summer Style Sale brings you a range of meticulously crafted watches from Joker Witch and Carlington, each piece offering a glimpse into a world where elegance meets functionality at an unbeatable price. With discounts from 80%, this is a splendid opportunity to adorn your wrist with a watch that not only marks time but also defines moments. Whether you're looking to add to your own collection or looking for a memorable gift, these timepieces promise to deliver both sophistication and savings. Seize this opportunity to own or gift a symbol of timeless elegance. 1. Carlington Men Analog Watch with Black Alloy Dial and Brown Strap, Brown-Black Discount: 82% | Price: 899 | MRP: 4999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Designed for the modern man, this Carlington watch combines a classic brown leather strap with a sophisticated black alloy dial, making it perfect for both casual and formal wear. Main characteristics: Quartz movement for precise time

Water-resistant construction

Elegant leather strap with pin buckle

Comes with a one year warranty 2. Analog Watch with Joker & Witch Women Printed Dial and Stainless Steel Bracelets Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This stylishly designed watch features a printed dial complemented by a stainless steel bracelet, offering a perfect blend of fashion and function. Main characteristics: Durable quartz movement

Chic silver printed dial

Stylish and durable stainless steel bracelet

Not water resistant 3. Joker & Witch Men Round Dial Bracelet Style Analog Watch Discount: 82% | Price: 1799 | MRP.: 9999 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars

A testament to refined craftsmanship, this watch features a sleek black dial with a metal bracelet, ideal for the fashion-forward gentleman. Main characteristics: Quartz movement ensures reliability

Classic round dial in a sturdy stainless steel case

Stylish metal bracelet with a secure folding clasp

Not water resistant 4. Joker & Witch Women Patterned Dial and Strap Digital Watch Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Stand out with this unique digital watch, featuring a rose gold-tone patterned dial and a wraparound metal bracelet for a touch of luxury. Main characteristics: Digital display offers a modern touch

Eye-catching rose gold colored dial

Wrap-around metal strap enhances style and comfort

Not water resistant 5. Carlington Women's Analog Watch, Rose Gold Dial, Stainless Steel Bracelet, Style Bracelets Discount: 80% | Price: 999 | MRP: 4999 | Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5

Elegantly designed with a rose gold-tone dial and stainless steel bracelet, this watch is a stylish addition to any woman's accessory collection. Main characteristics: Quartz movement for precise time

Elegant rose gold dial

Stainless steel bracelet adds a touch of sophistication

Water resistant design 6. Carlington Women's Bracelet Style Analog Chronograph Watch Iconic 204 Discount: 82% | Price: 1439 | MRP: 7999 | Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This chronograph watch combines function and style, with an ornate dial and rose gold-plated bracelet. Main characteristics: Chronograph functionality for precise time management

Embellished dial adds a luxurious touch

The rose gold-plated bracelet enhances the elegant design

Water resistance capabilities 7. Joker & Witch Men Round Dial Analog Watch Discount: 80% | Price: 1399 | MRP: 6999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Designed for the discerning man, this watch features a minimalist gray dial and durable synthetic strap, perfect for everyday wear. Main characteristics: Reliable quartz movement

Sleek gray dial for a modern look

Durable synthetic strap with folding clasp

Not water resistant 8. Joker & Witch Men Analog Watch with Metal Dial and Straps Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

This watch features a timeless design with a solid black dial and metal bracelet, making it a versatile accessory for any occasion. Main characteristics: Quartz movement ensures long-lasting precision

Sleek black dial paired with a sturdy metal bracelet

Secure folding clasp

Not water resistant 9. Joker & Witch Women Analog Watch with Ornate Dial and Bracelet-Style Straps Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Dazzle with every movement of your wrist with this beautifully adorned dial on a chic rose gold-tone bracelet. Main characteristics: Stylish embellished rectangular dial

Rose gold-tone metal bracelet with folding clasp for secure wear

Quartz movement ensures accurate time 10. Joker & Witch Men Analog Watch with Textured Stainless Steel Straps Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP.: 8999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

A bold textured black stainless steel dial and bracelet make this watch a standout accessory for any modern man. Main characteristics: Black textured round dial

Durable stainless steel bracelet

Quartz movement for reliability and precision 11. Joker & Witch Men Analog Watch with Round Blue Dial and Bracelet-Style Straps Discount: 82% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 9999 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Perfect for the elegant gentleman, this watch features a serene blue dial with a complementary silver-tone bracelet. Main characteristics: Blue patterned round dial

Silver metal bracelet

Quartz movement 12. Carlington Men Analog Watch with Black Alloy Dial and Multicolor Leather Straps, Beige-Black Discount: 82% | Price: 899 | MRP: 4999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Stand out with this watch featuring a sleek black dial and eye-catching multicolor leather straps. Main characteristics: Black textured round dial

Multicolored leather straps

Quartz movement and water resistant 13. Joker & Witch Men’s Analog Watch with Ornate Dial and Style Bracelets Discount: 82% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 9999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This watch combines functionality and luxury, with an ornate white dial and silver-tone bracelet. Main characteristics: Round dial decorated with white

Silver metal bracelet

Not water resistant, perfect for dry environments 14. Carlington Men's Synthetic Strap Analog and Digital Watch, Green Discount: 80% | Price: 999 | MRP: 4999 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

A versatile watch that combines the best of both worlds with its analog and digital display, wrapped in a sporty green strap. Main characteristics: Black printed round dial

Green synthetic bracelet

Water resistance up to 30 meters 15. Joker & Witch Men Analog Watch with Metallic Dial and Straps Discount: 80% | Price: 1799 | MRP: 8999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Sleek and sophisticated, this watch features a solid black dial paired with a sturdy metal bracelet. Main characteristics: Plain black round dial

Durable metal bracelet

Ideal for casual and formal environments 16. Carlington Men Black Alloy Dial and Black Leather Straps Black Analog Watch Discount: 82% | Price: 899 | MRP: 4999 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Classic and timeless, this watch features a textured black dial with a matching black leather strap. Main characteristics: Round textured dial

Leather bracelet

Water resistant, perfect for everyday use Myntra Summer StyleThe offer on Joker & Witch and Carlington watches is an invitation to enrich your wardrobe with accessories that offer functionality and finesse. Don't miss this chance to own a piece of timeless elegance at an unbeatable price. Whether for personal enjoyment or as a thoughtful gift, these watches will impress. Hurry, because these deals won't last forever! Shop now on Myntra.

