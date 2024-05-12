Fashion
NPL Mens NSW Round 14 Review
Let's take a look at the mini reviews from round 14 of the National Premier Leagues Mens NSW competition.
Manly United 1 v Sydney United 58 1 @ Cromer Park
Manly United and Sydney United 58 were unable to separate themselves in a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Cromer Park.
In a game with few chances, Manly took the lead in the first half through Blake Bamgbose before Stephan De Robillard restored parity after half-time.
On a positive note, the hosts halted United 58's surge to the top after the visitors secured four successive victories, before being thwarted by the Northern Beaches side.
NWS Spirit FC 1 v Wollongong Wolves 0 @ Christie Park
NWS Spirit secured a vital National Premier Leagues Mens NSW Round 14 victory over Wollongong Wolves in tough fashion at Christie Park on a rainy Saturday evening.
A match with few chances, it was the two defensive units that shone in this match with the only goal from Spirit star Jesse Michel after the hour.
The win was an important one for the hosts, who moved away from the bottom two as the season headed towards the halfway point.
It was a tough defeat for Wolves who have struggled on the road this year, with David Carney's troops hoping to bounce back next Friday against Many United.
Western Sydney Wanderers 3 v Sydney Olympic 2 @ Wanderers Football Park
Western Sydney Wanderers prevailed 3-2 in an action-packed encounter against Sydney Olympic on Saturday evening at Wanderers Football Park.
Sydney Olympic took the lead four minutes later through Michael Vakis before goals from Alexander Badolato and Anthony Pantazopoulos for the Wanderers completed a thrilling first 10 minutes.
Teng Kuol equalized for Olympic with 20 regular minutes remaining, but Nathanael Blair scored the points for Western Sydney in added time.
Hills United 1 vs APIA Leichhardt 2 @ Stade Landen
APIA Leichhardt continued their title quest with a 2-1 victory over Hills United in a closely contested match at Landen Stadium.
The reigning Premiers opened the scoring through Ben Gibson after a scrum in goal following a free-kick, before doubling their lead via a clinical header from Sean Symons from a corner.
Hills United responded soon after with a strong header from Thomas Lopez, but despite a chaotic finish they were unable to come away with a point.
St George City 1 v Sutherland Sharks 1 @ Penshurst Park
Struggling Sutherland Sharks earned a valuable 1-1 draw against in-form St George City.
The home side drew first blood when Louis Khoury produced a brilliant effort on the turn to find the bottom left corner against his former club.
The Sharks responded well, however, and an excellent low cross from Max Green found incoming Mathew Jackson, who slotted it in from close range, and was ultimately the goal that settled the tie.
Blacktown City 3 v Marconi Stallions 0 at Landen Stadium
Blacktown City recorded a huge result as they beat Marconi Stallions 3-0 to cement their place in the upper echelons of the table at Landen Stadium on Sunday.
A goal from Joey Gibbs in the first half was followed by two in the second stanza of play, one each for former Stallions players Martin Fernandez and Mitchell Mallia to give Blacktown City the convincing victory.
However, it should be noted that two second-half sending-offs, James Temelkovski and Nathan Millgate, really put Marconi out of contention.
Rockdale Ilinden 3 v Sydney FC 1 @ Ilinden Sports Center
Rockdale Ilinden continued their claims to challenge for the 2024 National Premier Leagues Mens NSW title with a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC at Ilinden Sports Center on Sunday.
Ilinden took an early lead through main man Alec Urosevski before Mitchell Glasson equalized from the spot just before the break.
Urosevski added his second and 15th of the year himself from the spot in the second half before Giorgio Speranza finished off the scoring in the Rockdales' 3-1 win.
Central Coast Mariners v St George FC @ Pluim Park POSTPONED
|
