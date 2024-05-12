Fashion
Wake Forest University
In the women's discus, the Demon Deacons added another podium and another scorer to their overall total. Leia Braunagel capped his impressive senior campaign with a throw of 58.79m that earned him first-team All-ACC honors. Brauangel's throw set a new personal best and marked the third time this season she broke her own record for longest throw at Wake Forest. In addition, Ashlyne Giles placed fourth and earned second-team All-ACC honors with a personal best of 53.13 m. Giles' throw also ranks as the second longest throw in program history. Finally, Amanda Schaare scored for the Deacs with a seventh place finish and a throw of 49.81m.
First-year student Rocky Hansen placed sixth in the men's 1,500m final on Saturday afternoon. Hansen ran a time of 3:43.52 and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his first year in the old gold and black.
As the afternoon slate began to heat up in Atlanta, Thomas Kitchell finished fourth in the men's discus final with a throw of 55.06 m, earning him second-team All-ACC honors. In addition, Connor Mathis scored in the men's discus with a seventh place finish and a throw of 50.66 m.
On the track, Rynard Swanepoel And Jack Balick both earned All-ACC honors in the men's 800 final. Swanepoel earned first-team All-ACC honors with a second-place finish and a time of 1:46.69. Balick finished fifth with a time of 1:47.68 in the 800 and second-team All-ACC honors.
During the final event for the Deacs, Brooke Wilson scored with a seventh-place finish and a time of 16:03.05 in the women's 5,000m final.
The Demon Deacons look to Lexington, Kentucky, where the University of Kentucky will host the 2024 NCAA Outdoor First Round East Regional Championships.
All-ACC honorees
Women's heptathlon
Women's Shot Put Final
- 3rd – Ashlyne Giles – 16.65 m, best outdoor shot put of the season and longest in Wake Forest history – First Team All-ACC
Men's Shot Put Final
- 3rd – Thomas Kitchell -19.16 m, personal best, second longest outdoor shot put in Wake Forest history – First Team All-ACC
Women's long jump final
Women's hammer final
Women's discus final
- 2nd – Leia Braunagel – 58.79 m, personal best, longest throw in Wake Forest history – First Team All-ACC
- 4th – Ashlyne Giles – 53.13 m, personal best, second longest throw in Wake Forest history – Second team All-ACC
Men's 1,500m final
Men's discus final
Men's 800m final
Day 1 recap – Thursday May 9
The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams finished the first day of the 2024 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with two qualifiers and one scorer.
Graduate student, Megan Cook scored in the women's hammer final with a fifth place and a throw of 58.58m. In the heptathlon, Addison Berry finished Thursday afternoon in sixth place with three more events to go.
In the evening slate, Rocky Hansen And Paul Spect qualified for the men's 1500m final. Hansen finished seventh with a time of 3:44.05 and Specht placed eleventh with a time of 3:44.61. On the women's side of the 1500m preliminaries, Elizabeth Whaley finished seventh with a personal best time of 4:17.60. His time is also the fourth-fastest 1,500m time in program history.
Recap of day two – Friday May 10
The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams enter the third day of competition with five All-ACC athletes, nine scorers and four runners-up in their respective events.
Junior Ashlyne Giles finished third in the women's shot with a season's best throw of 16.65m. Not only did Giles' throw earn first-team All-ACC honors, it was the longest throw in the women's outdoor shot put in Wake Forest history.
On the second day of the heptathlon, Addison Berry finished strong in the last three events and won fifth place with 5,071 points. Berry became the third Deac to score and earned second-team All-ACC honors.
In the evening, Thomas Kitchell added another podium for the Deacs with a third place in the men's shot put. In addition to earning first-team All-ACC honors, Kitchell recorded a personal best of 19.16 m, the second longest throw in program history. Connor Mathis placed seventh with a personal best of 16.89 m. Mathis' throw to Atlanta ranks as the sixth longest in Wake Forest history.
In the men's 800m preliminary round, Rynard Swanepoel And Jack Balick qualified for the final of the event. Swanepoel finished third with a time of 1:48.10 and Balick placed 16th with a time of 1:50.31.
During the final event of the evening, Robbie Grace secured the third podium of the day for the Deacs in the women's long jump. Grace earned first-team All-ACC honors and a third-place finish with a jump of 6.27 m.
Final ranking by men's teams
- 1 – Virginia – 107
- 2 – Virginia Tech – 102.33
- 3 – North Carolina – 102
- 4 – Florida State – 95
- 5 – Miami – 83
- 6 – Clemson – 77.33
- 7 – Duke – 70.33
- 8 – Pitt – 37
- 9 – Notre Dame – 35
- T10 – Syracuse – 30
- T10 – Wake Forest – 30
- 12 – Louisville – 20
- 13 – NC State – 13
- 14 – Georgia Tech – 12
- 15 – Boston College – 5
Final ranking by women's teams
- 1 – Duke – 133
- 2 – Clemson – 118.5
- T3 – Notre Dame – 74
- T3 – Virginia – 74
- 5- Florida State – 68
- 6 – Miami – 66
- 7 – Virginie Tech – 63
- 8 – Louisville – 42
- 9 – NC State – 37
- T10 – Pittsburgh – 37
- T10 – Wake Forest – 37
- 12 – Georgia Tech – 23
- 13 – North Carolina – 19
- 14 – Syracuse – 18
- 15 – Boston College – 6
Staff
“We only brought nine men and 13 women. There is no doubt that we scored almost everywhere we could. My assistant coaches did a wonderful job preparing our team for this competition after the exams. Now we We need to return home and recover well as we prepare for the Eastern Regional Championships. If we compete with the same fight, attitude and enthusiasm, we will have a strong crew until the competition. National – Director of Track and Field and Cross Country John Hayes.
Following
The 2024 NCAA Outdoor First Round East Regional Championships will be hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY, May 22-25.
