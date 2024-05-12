Fast fashion is ruining the industry and the planet

I may not be the most fashionable person you will ever meet, but I have still fallen victim to fashionable clothing.

I bought Birkenstocks when everyone in my high school had them. I had skinny jeans, then traded them all in for mom jeans a few years later. And I bought Lululemon leggings, even though my mom gave me an incredulous look when I asked for a pair.

All of these clothes were popular in the early 2010s and gradually disappeared in the past, but I have a feeling they won't disappear for long.

Pop culture and clothing trends resurface every 20 years or so.

However, this 20-year cycle collapsed and gave way to a shorter cycle with rapid renewal, according to NewsNation.

I believe that faster trend cycles are destroying the fashion industry and taking the environment with them.

Alejandra Lopez, the owner of McShanes Exchange Consignment, a second-hand clothing store in Lincoln Park, worked at the store in the 2000s while she was in high school. In 2020, she lost her job and purchased McShanes Exchange from the original owners when she saw a store closing sign on their door.

Lopez noticed the increasing speed of trend cycles while working in the fashion industry.

Back then, within a year, there were seasons for trends, like summer, spring and fall, Lopez said. Now there are mini cycles and mini seasons.

According to Business Voguetrend cycles began on the catwalks and trickled down to the general public.

Microtrends have become popular on social media platforms such as TikTok, where an item of clothing is popular for a very short period of time and just as quickly becomes obsolete.

I understand the novelty of updating your wardrobe every time another influencer shows off a new dress. However, I also find it exhausting and I don't know what trend I should pay attention to on social media.

Corissa Draper, a psychology student at DePaul, said she sees trends going viral more frequently because of the Internet.

People always want to follow a trend before everyone can identify that it's a trend, Draper said. But if that is everyone's intention, they are constantly moving on to new things.

Lopez said that with the increase in trend cycles, we have moved away from individualism because so many people try to dress like everyone else.

When I go to class, I'm afraid that three other people are wearing the same shirt. That's not to say it's bad, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to express your own style through fashion.

Andres Ramos-Miguez, a second-year anthropology student at DePaul, noticed how trend cycles affect shoes. He said the speed at which new shoes are released is a bit excessive.

Ramos-Miguez worries about clothing quality as trend cycles accelerate.

I worry that fashion companies will view the demand for more as a negative, Ramos-Miguez said. The way they produce clothes, I think, is going to be much worse, and it's going to make things not last as long.

To keep up with micro-trends, fast fashion brands are producing new clothing at an alarming rate. Zara has a timeline from design to retail of about five weeks, releasing more than 20 collections per year, according to Vox.

The increasing speed of fashion production has put pressure on the environment as people rush to buy more clothes and throw away pieces that are no longer fashionable.

A clothing dump in Chile has around 30,000 tonnes of textile waste. Decaying textiles emit greenhouse gases and release toxic chemicals into waterways. Clothing production also uses huge amounts of water. In 2015, the textile industry consumed 79 million cubic meters of water, according to Forbes.

Draper said the amount of clothing in landfills harms the environment for many reasons.

Anything we dump into the space we have is going to take up more space, flow into oceans and flow into rivers and onto indigenous lands, Draper said.

People have tried to reduce environmental impact through thrifting or consignment shopping which, ironically, has had a negative impact on the environment. become a trend Also.

In addition to consignment stores, websites such as Depop, ThreadUp, and Poshmark have given clothing a second life.

However, the packaging and delivery of items also emits greenhouse gases. Overall, the fashion industry emits 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Economic Forum, so saving money at local stores can be ideal.

Lopez said it's smart to buy on consignment instead of buying new products.

I think giving your money to companies that continue to produce clothes and ruin your (expletive) land is terrible, and you shouldn't shop like that, Lopez said. And if so, you should keep these clothes in your closet for as long as possible.

At this point, I can't keep up with all the trends I browse daily. I'll probably never be as trendy as Gen Z on TikTok, and I'll never go back to wearing low-rise jeans.

But we need to stop ruining the fashion industry and the environment with our consumerism and abandon faster trend cycles.