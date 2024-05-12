Fashion
I'm defending DC as a fashion city with these styles
Washington, DC, is often overlooked when it comes to its impact on fashion. But growing up in Maryland, just 30 minutes from Washington DC, we felt the impact of the styles coming from the city. I'm not just referring to the tailored suits and Jackie O.-inspired dresses of those on Capitol Hill, but the casual looks around Georgetown and the heart of DC.
Last weekend, at a brunch in town, I had the chance to really admire what everyone was wearing. This included baggy jeans, long dresses, yellow lens sunglasses, New Balance sneakersAnd matching two piece sets. Below I found 10 similar summer styles that everyone wore while shopping.
10 DC-Inspired Fashion Buys:
- Madewell low-rise straight jeans$138; madewell.com
- Abardsion Crew Neck T-Shirts$15 (originally $24); amazon.com
- Reformation – Defina knitted dress$198; reformation.com
- Jeffrey Campbell – Mesh Flat Mary Jane$72 (originally $145); nordstrom.com
- Ssoulm ruched racerback tank maxi dress$30; amazon.com
- Ydaowkn aviator sunglasses$11 (originally $12); amazon.com
- Aritzia New Supply cargo pants$128; aritzia.com
- New Balance 530 sneakers$100; nordstrom.com
- Nufiwi two-piece set$39 (originally $42); amazon.com
- Levis Low Loose Rigid Jeans$108; nordstrom.com
Reformation – Defina knitted dress
I saw this unisex tank dress similar to Reformations – Defina knitted dress all over my FYP on TikTok, and now IRL roaming the streets of DC. I was initially hesitant to choose this style because I didn't know how to style it, but after seeing it paired with Adidas Sambas, chunky gold charm necklaces, and baseball caps, I'm adding it to my cart quickly.
This Reformation dress is available in white, black and red in sizes XS to XL. It features a boat neckline, figure-hugging stretch knit fabric and a woven cotton and elastane skirt with pleats and a dropped waist. The length falls approximately mid-thigh.
Madewell low-rise straight jeans
If I didn't see cargo styles like New Aritzias supply pantsit was 100% baggy denim that looked like Madewell Low-Rise Straight Jeans. The loose fit jeans are available in three washes and sizes range from 23 to 34 with customizable fit options: petite, large and regular. It's made from 100% cotton and has a classic button and zipper closure, roomy pockets and a slim fit that stops at the ankle. I've seen the baggy style paired with oversized button-down shirts, easy white T-shirts, yellow-tinted sunglasses, and cool, comfortable sneakers, like New Balance.
New Balance 530 sneakers
If you're from Washington DC, Maryland, or Virginia, you know it's basically a right of passage when you buy your first pair of New Balance sneakers. So it was no surprise that on almost every foot I saw, whether it was a runner, a man, a woman, or even a child, they were wearing some version from New Balance. During brunch, I asked a girl what pair she was wearing, and it was New Balance 530 sneakers.
The sneakers are available in five colors with sizes ranging from 5.5 to 15.5. It features a mesh upper, so super breathable reflective details on the side for visibility at night, a cushioned midsole that absorbs the impact of each step and a heel at the back for better ankle support. There's also a flexible rubber outsole for traction on slippery surfaces, tongue padding, and a removable insole for maximum comfort.
Shop more styles the DC fashion scene is wearing, below.
Ydaowkn aviator sunglasses
Nufiwi two-piece set
Ssoulm ruched racerback tank maxi dress
Abardsion Crew Neck T-Shirts
|
Sources
2/ https://www.instyle.com/washington-dc-summer-fashion-2024-8646729
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eurovision 2024 final: as it happened
- A plea for Notre Dame Football to join the SEC
- I'm defending DC as a fashion city with these styles
- On-chip energy storage set revolutionizes electronics
- Book review of “The Fatal Inheritance'' by Lawrence Ingrassia
- Narendra Modi will continue to lead, says Amit Shah on Kejriwal's retirement at 75
- Imran Khan on raising his daughter Imara, after his divorce from ex-wife Avantika Malik; Actor reveals I do everything without a nanny
- Xi Jinping's eternal anti-corruption offensive in China
- Ferris' Day Off: Walk and Wag Launches Summer Walk Series in Williamsburg
- Fight to the last ball, PCB chief tells Dublin cricket team – Sport
- Wow! Amazon's Hidden Store Is Full of Summer Fashion Finds
- What we're talking about when we talk about rural AI