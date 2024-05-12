Churchill Downs Fashion Offers a Unique Spectacle Beyond Horse Racing

LOUISVILLE, KY. When Lori Hennesy designed her outfit for the 150th Kentucky Derby, she wanted to create something worthy of this monumental anniversary, a celebration of Kentucky's greatness and history.

So she bought a red and white striped chicken bucket with Colonel Sanders' famous face on the front, filled it with roses and tied a plastic horse to it. She wore it on her head.

I wanted to have fun, she said. Hennesy believes that's why this place has always been and how it came to host America's oldest sporting event.

She imagines what Churchill Downs must have been like during that first race on May 17, 1875, when Ulysses Grant was president, the country was still reeling from the Civil War and patrons were arriving to watch the horses in action. climbing there themselves. Women needed a male escort to attend, the Courier-Journal reported, and entry cost as little as $1.

The 150th Race for the Roses would be unrecognizable to the 10,000 people who attended that first race on an unfamiliar track in the rural suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky. Today, more than 157,000 people from around the world gather at Churchill Downs for an all-day spectacle of huge hats and mint juleps, where most grandstand tickets cost more than $500 and where celebrities party in lavish suites above the runway.

But Hennesy suspects that back then the vibe would have been the same as today: people are there to see and be seen, to distract themselves from ordinary problems and have a good time.

“I can imagine even then it was just fun,” she said. This day is magical.

The sun was shining Saturday and Derby participants didn't have to deal with the bad news that marred the race last year, when seven horses died in the week leading up to the race. They posed for photos in front of a sign commemorating the anniversary and whispered about the celebrities who had appeared.

Kentucky native Wynonna Judd was on the floor to sing the national anthem. Martha Stewart was the grand marshal at the time, responsible for saying Riders Up! to start the race. Also on the runway were three-time Super Bowl champion and Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, comedian Jimmy Fallon and musician Kid Rock.

Patrons gathered to watch horses being saddled in the track's newly renovated paddock, now a huge horseshoe-shaped space at the foot of the famous Twin Spiers.

Mary and Skip Keopnick weren't sure they liked the changes, but they said they were pleasantly surprised. They have a room in their Michigan home dedicated to the Derby that displays old hats and memorabilia from their decades of participation.

Skip Keopnick attended his first Derby in 1977 and hasn't missed one since. In the years since, he has seen a lot of changes. Women have always worn big hats, he says, but men have finally caught up, often sporting brightly colored and patterned suit jackets.

Years ago, he made a helmet with a motor and gear system that rotates two horses around the top of his head. For the 150th Derby, he said, he made the motor bigger and the gearing taller so the plastic horses on his head could run faster. His wife had a maxi dress screen printed to read Kentucky Derby 150th.

This is an important step, he said. We had to make it bigger than usual.

Some in the stands came to commemorate their own events.

Charlotte Amsden turned 70 this year. She grew up with horses and always dreamed of seeing them run in the world's most famous race. She read that the Derby was having its own special birthday this year and called her daughters: We have to go celebrate my birth and the birth of the Derby, she said.

She came with three generations: her three daughters, her granddaughter, a grandson, her great-granddaughter, only 4 months old, who had to have her own ticket to access the racecourse.

Amsden choked up at the thought that maybe, in 50 years, this little one will return to see the 200th Derby.

It would be so special, she said.

And she wondered: what would this place be like then?