Alicia Keys Shares Her Life Story on Broadway's 'Hells Kitchen'
Alicia Keys learned a lot from watching her life story on Broadway. Hell's Kitchen.
The Grammy-winning superstar's childhood tales of growing up in New York inspired the new musical, with its catalog of hits including “No One,” “Fallin',” “If I Ain't Got You” and “Empire State of Mind.” “composing the music for the show, alongside three new pieces she composed including the new single”Kaleidoscope“.
But while the storyline may be personal to Keys, 43, the audience response showed her how universal her experience was.
“These are all our stories,” she told PEOPLE at the Meet the Nominees Tony Awards press conference earlier this month. “This is what I learned from creating and watching Hell's Kitchen; that there are so many things that connect us all. Even though we have different versions, we all experience quite similar things. Ultimately, we are all trying to find our place and who we really are. »
“That's what I get out of it; I have this ability to understand us and find our way,” Keys says. “And it's cathartic. You laugh, you sing, you cry, you're a mess in this show. But you feel seen. And I think that's really, really beautiful.”
Since opening at the Shubert Theater last month to rave reviews, Hell's Kitchen was a box office success and received 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.
Success, while rewarding, is far from the most rewarding aspect of the process, Keys says. Instead, it's the diversity of people who come to see the show.
“One of the objectives of Hell's Kitchen It was really opening the door to people who have never been in a Broadway theater before,” she explains. “So I'm excited to see around me, because I'm in that theater a lot , that I see so many different people in so many different backgrounds. I love it so much and it’s really important.”
“This story is made to welcome you,” she continues. “It's amazing to see a New York story in New York, but no matter where you're from, you'll find yourself there. And there's something really special about that.”
Hell's Kitchen stars Tony nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon, the latter of whom is a Broadway newcomer who plays Keys' inspired role, Ali.
They share the stage with Chris Lee, Chad Carstarphen, Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Jackie Leon, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Rema Webb. The ensemble includes Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, David Guzman, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Niki Saludez.
To complete the company, Donna Vivino is waiting; understudies Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Jade Milan, Susan Oliveras and Oscar Whitney Jr.; as well as swings Takia Hopson, Onyxx Noel, Aaron Nicholas Patterson and William Roberson.
Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown, the show features a book by Kristoffer Diaz. All three are Tony nominees this year.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The keys will have to wait until June 16 to find out Hell's KitchenThe 2024 awards show destiny, when the 2024 Tony Awards will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.
“We’re in a dynamic season and I’m very grateful to be a part of it,” Keys told PEOPLE of the nominations.
Tickets for Hell's Kitchen are now on sale.
