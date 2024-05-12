Fashion
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor and Found the Best Summer Fashion Deals
Before you know it, it's mid-May and summer is just around the corner. As I began to adapt my wardrobe to warmer weather, I realized there were some things I could use. So I'm using this relatively quiet weekend, before Memorial Day and endless weddings on my calendar, to stock up on new clothes, shoes, and accessories from Amazon.
Naturally, I do my shopping in the retail sales section, where I found summer fashion for up to 66% off. My picks include under $45 Levis denim shortsa versatile ruched bodice midi dress from La Goutte, Reebok sneakers for $30 off their original price, and much more. If you too are panicking to refresh your summer wardrobe in time, join me in filling your cart with deals from Amazon Fashion Sale This weekend.
Anrabess short linen overalls
I decided I was going to become an overalls person this summer; they are SO easy to style with a simple t-shirt underneath, and they instantly give you a polished look. I'm starting my collection with this Anrabess short linen-blend overalls which are on sale for just $20. They are available in 24 colors, each with adjustable straps, a stylish chest pocket, side pockets and pleats at the bottom. More, one reviewer said they are incredibly comfortable and highlighted that the overalls would also make great swimsuit cover-up.
Zesica Scalloped Trim Sleeveless Midi Dress
With wedding season almost here, I need a few dresses that I can wear to bridal showers and rehearsal dinners. This Zesica sleeveless midi immediately caught my eye with its scalloped details and flattering A-line silhouette. It is also designed with a smocked elastic back for a perfect, comfortable fit and adjustable spaghetti straps. I'll wear the dress casually with flat sandals and a denim jacket, or dress it up with strappy heels and a clutch. I have a feeling I'll be wearing this midi multiple times throughout the season.
Steve Madden Dina flat sandal
I also had to check out the shoe deals and found a pair of flats. Steve Madden Sandals on sale for under $40 (score!). The simple shoes have a leather toe strap, an adjustable ankle strap and padded insoles. They are available in 15 colors, including neutral brown, golden declarationAnd bright yellow. And, according to a reviewerthey fit great and are quite comfortable, which is exactly what I look for in a pair of everyday sandals.
Browse more of my favorites summer fashion deals on Amazonbelow.
