Meghan Markle Wears Sleeveless White Column Dress on Invictus Games Tour





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their visit to Nigeria on Friday, after receiving an invitation to the country from the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa. The itinerary highlighted Prince Harry's Invictus Games mission and the anniversary of the event. Nigeria participated in the games for the first time in September 2023 in Germany. On Saturday, the couple attended a reception for military families that included the special dedication of a local rehabilitation center. For the reception, Meghan wore a strapless white linen dress from St. Agni, matching her husband in a linen suit. KOLA SULAIMON The Duchess has her hair styled in a bun and a soft, natural makeup palette. She wore gold earrings and a diamond pendant necklace. KOLA SULAIMON Earlier in the day, they attended an exhibition volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered, a local charity that helps injured or ill service members. At this event, Meghan wore a keyhole summer dress with a high leg slit. The dress was made from a bold black and tan printed fabric with a palm leaf pattern. Anadolu She wore it with large black sunglasses, flip flops and several gold bracelets on her wrist. Harry was wearing his Invictus Games polo shirt. KOLA SULAIMON A day earlier, the royal couple met the Chief of Defense Staff at Defense Headquarters in Abuja and Meghan wore a white suit with beige pointy boots. Andrew Esiebo They also visited Lightway Academy together and enjoyed a cultural exhibition. Meghan wore a sleeveless salmon pink dress with a skirt that touched the floor. Andrew Esiebo On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess plan to continue their busy schedule of events, starting with a basketball clinic with the Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and finally a fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered polo. This is the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which invites injured and ill veterans as well as active-duty members of the armed forces to participate in various games. He commemorated the milestone anniversary in London with a service of thanks at St. Paul's Cathedral before beginning his tour of the West African country.

