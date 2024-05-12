Fashion
Altura Icon Men's Bib Shorts Review
Altura Icon Men's Performance Bib Shorts
I've been testing the Icon shorts for a few months on a variety of short and long rides on and off road.
The shorts were paired with three saddles when testing a Specialized Power Pro Elaston, Fabric Scoop and Van Rysel Sport 900.
The Icons have a very relaxed fit, providing light, gentle compression for muscle support.
The large size I primarily tested was a little too relaxed for my 150-pound frame. I would have appreciated more fitted legs and there was a bit of bulk around the pad, which was also a complaint I had with the Endurance shorts.
In fact, the Icons are a more generous size than the Endurance shorts.
I also tried a size medium for a ride, but found the pad area too narrow for comfort.
Fortunately, the bib straps hold the shorts securely while riding, but the Endurance model's improved wide, soft bib straps are worth the extra 10 bucks alone.
At five o'clock Sunday club races, shorts were comfortable but unremarkable. I started to feel the discomfort around the three o'clock mark, or earlier on hillier escapades when I put more pressure on the shorts to climb.
In my testing on gravel, the shorts dampened vibrations well, but again, two to three hours would be the limit for comfort.
The chamois could do with being slightly thicker for better comfort on long rides and it's one of the thinnest shorts I've tested. I would also like to see a removal or more attention paid to the front of the pad to better support the crotch area, as the padding there is very thin.
Like the Endurance Shorts, the Elastic Interface pad didn't soften after washing like I found on dhb's Aeron 2.0 and Van Rysel Racer 2 road cycling bib shorts, which is a plus.
As for the legs, the side panels aren't as comfortable as the abrasion-resistant Schoeller panels used on the Endurance shorts and I'd like to see more attention paid to the gripper.
I could see a noticeable gap between the gripper and my skin, where it would fold over (this was also true for the more fitted, mid-rise shorts).
It was also the only clip tested that didn't interact well with the knee and leg warmers I used on colder rides.
The Endurance shorts have a wide strip of silicone under the dotted sections, which is ultimately more effective at keeping the shorts in place.
Where the Icons score points over their rivals is through the cleverly placed stitching locations. There is enough space between the seam and the pad on the Icons and I never felt them while riding, even after several hours.
A poorly placed seam can ruin an otherwise good pair of shorts and that's one of the lessons I learned while testing budget shorts last year.
This is an area that has plagued the Endura Pro SL EGM and Rapha Pro Team Training bib shorts, which were tested alongside the Icons and both retailed for double the price.
How we tested | Bib shorts
I pitted six of the latest bib shorts against each other, costing between 85 and 200 euros. I used the same protocol after testing budget shorts last year.
Each pair of shorts was put through a mix of short and long road and gravel rides, with each short tested on at least one four-hour ride.
The fit of the shorts was assessed and where possible I tried on a medium and a large to ensure I had the correct size.
Each short has been tested on at least three different saddles. They were also tested with and without knee and leg guards to see how they interacted with them.
The first run was before the shorts were washed, so I could monitor if any properties changed in the washing machine.
I took the best performing shorts with me on vacation to Portugal to see how they performed in hot weather and pick a winner.
Shorts tested
- Q36.5 Grégoire Pro
- Rapha Pro Team Training
- Castelli Expresso
- Height icon
- Endura Pro SL EGM
- Assos Equipe R S9 Targa

