Altura Icon Men's Bib Shorts Review

Altura Icon Men's Performance Bib Shorts

The cut is relaxed. – David Caudery / Our media

I've been testing the Icon shorts for a few months on a variety of short and long rides on and off road.

The shorts were paired with three saddles when testing a Specialized Power Pro Elaston, Fabric Scoop and Van Rysel Sport 900.

The Icons have a very relaxed fit, providing light, gentle compression for muscle support.

The large size I primarily tested was a little too relaxed for my 150-pound frame. I would have appreciated more fitted legs and there was a bit of bulk around the pad, which was also a complaint I had with the Endurance shorts.

In fact, the Icons are a more generous size than the Endurance shorts.

Tiny silicone leg clamps are used. – David Caudery / Our media

I also tried a size medium for a ride, but found the pad area too narrow for comfort.

Fortunately, the bib straps hold the shorts securely while riding, but the Endurance model's improved wide, soft bib straps are worth the extra 10 bucks alone.

At five o'clock Sunday club races, shorts were comfortable but unremarkable. I started to feel the discomfort around the three o'clock mark, or earlier on hillier escapades when I put more pressure on the shorts to climb.

In my testing on gravel, the shorts dampened vibrations well, but again, two to three hours would be the limit for comfort.

The chamois could do with being slightly thicker for better comfort on long rides and it's one of the thinnest shorts I've tested. I would also like to see a removal or more attention paid to the front of the pad to better support the crotch area, as the padding there is very thin.

Like the Endurance Shorts, the Elastic Interface pad didn't soften after washing like I found on dhb's Aeron 2.0 and Van Rysel Racer 2 road cycling bib shorts, which is a plus.

As for the legs, the side panels aren't as comfortable as the abrasion-resistant Schoeller panels used on the Endurance shorts and I'd like to see more attention paid to the gripper.

I could see a noticeable gap between the gripper and my skin, where it would fold over (this was also true for the more fitted, mid-rise shorts).

The seam locations have been well thought out. – David Caudery / Our media

It was also the only clip tested that didn't interact well with the knee and leg warmers I used on colder rides.

The Endurance shorts have a wide strip of silicone under the dotted sections, which is ultimately more effective at keeping the shorts in place.

Where the Icons score points over their rivals is through the cleverly placed stitching locations. There is enough space between the seam and the pad on the Icons and I never felt them while riding, even after several hours.

A poorly placed seam can ruin an otherwise good pair of shorts and that's one of the lessons I learned while testing budget shorts last year.

This is an area that has plagued the Endura Pro SL EGM and Rapha Pro Team Training bib shorts, which were tested alongside the Icons and both retailed for double the price.