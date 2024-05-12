Meghan Markle wears the same dress she wore for Prince Archie's first birthday on Mother's Day in Nigeria





Some outfits never go out of style. Meghan Markle stepped out on Mother's Day in the same dress she wore to Prince Archie's first birthday party in 2020. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was spotted wearing the yellow maxi dress which she paired with nude slingback heels to a reception at the state governor's house in Lagos, Nigeria , Sunday. The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she donned the maxi dress while heading to a reception at the state governor's house in Lagos. AFP via Getty Images She accessorized with gold jewelry. AFP via Getty Images Markle, who wore her hair up for the occasion, looked dazzling in her flowing dress as she walked hand-in-hand with husband Prince Harry. She accessorized with gold jewelry consisting of earrings, bracelets and a chain necklace, which resembled one that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, once wore during a visit to the same country in 1991. As for the Duke of Sussex, the royal, 39, wore a beige blazer, white shirt, black tie and trousers. As for Prince Harry, he wore a neutral-colored blazer, white button-down shirt, tie and pants. AFP via Getty Images Coincidentally, Markle has worn the yellow dress before. AFP via Getty Images In photos from Markle and Harry's Netflix docuseries, the Suits alum wore the same dress while celebrating her son's birthday in May 2020. At the time, the former actress wore the dress without any jewelry and her hair was straight. In addition to Archie, now 5, the couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. The Suits alum wore the dress to her son Prince Archie's first birthday party in May 2020. Netflix The photo, which was seen in Markle and Harry's Netflix docuseries, showed her wearing the dress without jewelry. Alexi Lubomirski / Duke and Duch Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Markle and Harry spent the last few days in Africa as they were personally invited by the Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR. Before the reception, they spent their last day in the country visiting Ilupeju High School to watch the Giants of Africa basketball exhibition. per person. Upon their arrival in Lagos from the capital Abuja, they were welcomed at the airport by a traditional dance performance performed by local dancers, by the point of sale. At the time, she also wore her hair down. Netflix The couple also share a daughter, Princess Lilibet. Netflix The Duchess arrived wearing a white button-down shirt and traditional Nigerian skirt that she received during their visit. As for the Duke, he wore the same haircut as at the reception. Markle has made several fashion statements since arriving in the country on Friday as she donned a backless peach Heidi Merrick dress with gold accessories, including vintage gold Lanvin button earrings.

