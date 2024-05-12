Watches for star actors at Cannes





The Cannes Film Festival, whose 2024 edition begins on May 14 and runs until May 25, is known for its A-list stars, glamorous gowns and resplendent jewelry. It's also a great place to spot beautiful watches, whether worn during daytime photo shoots or with a tuxedo on the Croisette. Last year, stars spotted in luxury watches included Ethan Hawke in a stunning white gold Piaget Ultimate High Jewelry Altiplano watch that featured 88 brilliant-cut diamonds on its case and 396 brilliant-cut diamonds on its dial; director Xavier Dolan in a fine Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch; and Mads Mikkelsen sporting a dressy Chopard LUC Perpetual Twin. Expect to see more timepieces this year on A-list actors and directors, who will have their pick of watches like the 10 below: Chronosuisse Chronosuisse Courtesy of the brand The 42mm ReSec Green Monster Manufacturer in titanium features brilliant green and blue guilloche details; $15,800, at Feldmar Watch Co., Los Angeles and feldmarwatch.com. Porthole Porthole Courtesy of the brand The Big Bang MP-11 highlights a sculptural seven-barrel movement in a 45mm blue sapphire case; $171,000, at Hublot, Beverly Hills and hublot.com. Patek Philippe Patek Philippe Courtesy of the brand Limited to 10 pieces, the “Morning on the Beach” collection from Rare Handcrafts highlights a marquetry dial in a white gold case; price on request, at Patek Philippe, Beverly Hills and gearys.com. Jacob & Co. Jacob & Co. Courtesy of the brand The latest white ceramic hand-wound Epic X measures 44mm and features a bright blue skeleton movement; price on request, from Jacob & Co., New York and jacobandco.com. H. Moser & Cie Courtesy of H. Moser & Cie. In a 42.8mm steel case, the latest trendy dial from H. Moser & Cie. is the Pioneer Center Seconds Concept Citrus Green, an automatic watch that highlights a new smoked dial in tone-on-tone lime tones that take center stage thanks to the absence of time. markers or a logo; price on request, at Wâme Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills and wetime.com. Rolex Rolex Courtesy of the brand Diamonds adorn both the bezel and mother-of-pearl dial of the new 40mm Cosmograph Daytona in white gold; $70,100, at Rolex at Gearys, Beverly Hills and gearys.com. Cartier Cartier Courtesy of the brand Tone-on-tone gray hues create an elegant look for the new Santos de Cartier Dual Time in steel; price on request, at Cartier, Beverly Hills and cartier.com. Vacheron Constantin Vacheron Constantin Limited to 50 pieces, the Traditionnelle Tourbillon Chronograph Collection Excellence Platinum highlights the beauty of platinum in its 42.5 mm case, its dial, its buckle and the stitching of its dark blue strap. Features of the hand-wound movement include a small seconds, a 65-hour power reserve and a tourbillon at 12 o'clock. Price on request, at Vacheron Constantin, Beverly Hills and vacheron-constantin.com. Chopard Chopard Courtesy of the brand The Alpine Eagle 41 Frozen Summit is fully adorned with diamonds set in ethically sourced 18k white gold; price on request, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa and chopard.com. Bulgari Bulgari Courtesy of the brand With a total thickness of just 1.70 mm, this Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC 40 mm in titanium is limited to 20 pieces and sets a new record for the thinnest mechanical wristwatch in the world; price on request, at Bulgari, Beverly Hills and bulgari.com. A version of this story first appeared in the May 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

