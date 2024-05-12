Meghan Markle's Yellow Dress for Nigerian Reception Is a Meaningful Blast from the Past for Mother's Day





Departing from her usual neutral fashion aesthetic, Meghan Markle donned a bright yellow flowy dress on May 12 for a reception at the State Governor House in Lagos, Nigeria. Her stunning outfit is closely linked to the past, and some may even feel a familiarity upon seeing it. Here's why! Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, right, hold hands as they arrive at Government House in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to advocate for Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of injured and ill military personnel and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP) The sunny dress Meghan chose on Mother's Day for the Nigerian reception is the same outfit she wore for Prince Archie's first birthday in 2020. Photos from her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries give a sneak peek of the return time. According to the Daily Mail, she would also have chosen the same outfit in 2021 when announcing her pregnancy with her second child, Princess Lilibet. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Meghan Markle's fashion statement in Nigeria Markle accessorized her yellow Carolina Herrera 3,198 maxi dress with gold jewelry, while keeping her hair pinned up. Page Six reported that her jewelry choices resembled those her late mother-in-law Princess Diana sported during her 1991 visit to Nigeria. Meghan Markle wore the same yellow dress to her son Prince Archie's first birthday in May 2020. (Netflix) Read also | JK Rowling feud continues after she mocks trans football boss Lucy Clark As the royal couple arrived in the country on Friday, Markle was again spotted wearing vintage gold accessories. So far, the Duchess of Sussex has opted for all bright colors to honor her Nigerian roots. In 2022, she revealed in an episode of the Archetypes podcast that she is 43% Nigerian after taking a genealogy test. In tune with this sentiment, she wore a ruffled red midi dress by Nigerian designer Orr to a Women in Leadership event in Abuja on Saturday. She discussed her fashion choices, saying: It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I quickly got the message that I needed to wear more color, so I could fit in with all of you and in your amazing fashion. At the same event, on the second day of her trip with Prince Harry, she also referred to Nigeria as my country. Addressing her ancestral origins, she added: “It's been really eye-opening and humbling to be able to learn more about my heritage and to be able to know that this is just the beginning of that discovery.

