Unveils the limited New Flavor of Golf collection

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: ECCO NEW FLAVOR OF GOLF (LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire) ECCO GOLF, the world's leading golf shoe manufacturer, has unveiled a special edition capsule collection that celebrates all the different, and sometimes unexpected, flavors of golf. Available today at us.ecco.com/golf and at select retailers, the New Flavor of Golf collection is a blend of fashion, function and athletic performance in shoes constructed with ECCO's advanced technologies and rich leathers and high-end. The limited collection is playful, youthful and fashion-forward, inspired by the energy of golf's dynamic fashion culture, where clothing makes a statement about style as much as performance on the course. From pistachio to stracciatella, and raspberry to hazelnut-honey, the four limited-edition shoes are each inspired by an ice cream flavor with something for everyone in this collection. Available in men's sizes 39-47 and women's 36-42, each shoe in the capsule collection features a marbled effect that resembles the indulgent swirls of melting ice cream while the ECCO logo on the insole has been transformed into the shape of an ice cream . cone, alluding to the fun and inclusive nature of golf. This capsule collection represents a huge opportunity for ECCO GOLF to both move forward in golf fashion and think outside the box that confines the sport, Timo Vollrath, Head of Global Marketing at ECCO GOLF. We are always looking to innovate at ECCO GOLF and are excited to bring this collection of chic new styles to life. Customers can find their flavor in the capsule collection with refreshing takes on existing shoes, including the Raspberry edition of women's shoes. ECCO GOLF BOARD with its pink and playful accents. The 'Stracciatella' version of mens ECCO GOLF CLASSIC HYBRID, with its white leather and chocolate-style outsole, features a penny moccasin design that supports a ball marker. In addition, the women's edition of THIS IS GOLF BIOM C4 comes in Honey Hazel with rich brown accents, while the men’s version of the shoe comes in “Pistachio” with green accents. ECCO GOLF shoes are worn in competition around the world by Henrik Stenson, Thomas Bjrn, Erik van Rooyen, Lydia Ko, Alison Lee, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Freddy Schott and Esther Henseleit as well as global golf content creators Rick Shiels and Erik Anders. others. For more information about ECCO GOLF, please visit golf.ecco.com. ABOUT ECCO

ECCO is one of the world's leading footwear brands that combine style and comfort. ECCO's success is based on perfectly fitted products and premium leathers. ECCO owns and manages all aspects of the value chain, from tanneries and shoe manufacturing to wholesale and retail operations. ECCO products are sold in 88 countries in more than 2,000 ECCO stores and more than 14,000 points of sale. ECCO is a family-owned company founded in Denmark in 1963 and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide. www.ecco.com MEDIA CONTACT:

