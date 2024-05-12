Law Roach Exposes Designers Who Refused to Dress Zendaya





Zendaya and her fashion stylist, Law Roach, have changed the fashion industry since she was a teenager. However, Roach revealed that their current fashion power was hard to come by because major fashion houses refused to dress Zendaya. Visiting The cutting room floor podcast, Law Roach opened up about his relationship with the “Challengers” actress, who he's worked with since he was 14 years old. He said he would write to the “big five”, but they all denied the opportunity to work with Z. According to Page sixthe “big five” refers to Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci. After being rejected the first time, Roach persisted but was told to “try again next year” every year. As for why they rejected the fashion icon, Roach said they found her “too green.” However, now that the 26-year-old is a major player in the fashion industry, those who refused to dress Zendaya probably have major regrets. “By the time she got to American Vogue, she had still never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t done it,” the famous stylist said. Apparently, Roach has a vengeance by making it clear that they will continue to avoid wearing these designers. He admits that Z has worn the designers in photo shoots but never in public or on a red carpet. “She has still never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She still has never worn Gucci on a carpet – in any press, any appearances, ever. Never,” Roach said. Social media reacts to Law Roach interview Since the clip of Law Roach saying which brands refused to dress Zendaya went viral, fans have taken to social media to support Roach and Zendaya. Many users of X, formerly known as Twitter, are talking about the huge mistake made by these big fashion houses. Others have claimed that his darkness may have had something to do with it. As for the Z soon to work with the “big five,” Roach said: “If you say no, it’s a no forever. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bossip.com/2652175/law-roach-exposes-fashion-house-that-refused-to-dress-zendaya-if-you-say-no-itll-be-a-no-forever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

