Texas State women win third Sun Belt Conference outdoor track and field championship title

MONROE, La. The Texas State women won the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship title, contested on the Groseclose track at Brown Stadium on the ULM campus in Monroe, La., for the first time since 2018 with 120.2 team points.

The Bobcats won their first Sun Belt championships two years in a row (2017-18), before reaching the podium this year. They used 69.2 points in the field events with gold medals in the women's shot put, women's discus and women's hammer. In the shot put and hammer, Texas State won the gold and silver medals.

Sun Belt student-athletes set 21 new installation records as well as six Sun Belt Conference championship meet records. 271 student-athletes recorded personal bests at the championships, with 119 achieving season best scores and times.

On the final day of competition, Texas State's Utitofon Sam opened the competition with a new Sun Belt Conference Championship Meet record on the women's side with a facility record of 54.76m/179-8. The previous installation record existed since 1998 and the competition record was recorded in 2013.

In the women's high jump, Miss Southern Alana Simon tied the facility record in the women's high jump with a distance of 1.76m/5-9.25. Francois Prinsloo of South Alabama won his second gold medal of the meet in the men's discus with a Sun Belt Championships Meet record throw of 62.73 m/205-9 that also set a new record of facility established in 2010.

ULM's Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi won the gold medal in the women's triple jump with a season's best mark of 13.37m/43-10.5, which is also a new facility record.

On the track, Southern Miss won two gold medals in the women's relay that also set new facility records. In the women's 4x100m relay, the Golden Eagles ran a season-best 43.98 to reach the podium. The 4×400 relay team closed the competition in the same way with a gold medal in 3:38.66.

The Louisiana men's 4×100 relay team broke a Sun Belt Conference Championships Meet record set in 2001 with a blistering time of 39.45. The brand also broke the establishment's record. In the women's 1,500, Marshall's Kylee Mastin broke the facility record set the day before with a time of 4:27.91 to win the gold medal.

Texas State's Daniel Harrold broke an installation record set in 1976 with a new Sun Belt Conference Championships Meet record time of 13.45 in the 110m hurdles. This time also marked a personal best for the junior.

Southern Miss Trinity Benson broke an installation record set in 1983 in the women's 400m with a personal best of 53.02 to rise to the top of the podium. ULM Kimone Campbell won gold in the women's 800m to break a facility record that had stood since 1984 in 2:07.46.

Louisiana's Moseiha Bridgen broke the facility record she set earlier in the meet with a personal best of 57.69 to win the women's 400m hurdles. Georgia Southern's NaJ Watson broke an installation record set in 1984 in the women's 200 with a personal best of 23.19 to win the gold medal.

Texas States' Dominick Yancy won the men's 200 final in 20.48, breaking a facility record set in 1986. Marshall's Abby Herring finished on the podium for the second time at the championships with a gold medal in the Women's 5000m with a new installation record of 16.:26.29.

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Preliminaries will take place May 22-25. The Eastern Preliminaries will be hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, while the Western Preliminaries will be hosted by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. The selection will be announced the week before the first round competition.

The top 48 declared student-athletes will be accepted into the preliminary competitions of each individual event. The top 24 declared relay teams will be accepted into the preliminary competitions for each relay event.

Combined events do not participate in preliminary meetings. For the combined events (Heptathlon and Decathlon), the 24 best student-athletes declared in each event based on their position on the national list in descending order will be accepted directly to the championships.

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place June 5-8. The men's and women's championships will be held concurrently at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Oregon.

2024 Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Championships (May 10, 2024)

Men's team results:

1. South Alabama (143)

2. Texas State (118)

3. Louisiana (99)

4. Application Status (98)

5. Arkansas State (90)

6. Miss Southern (86)

7. Coastal Carolina (74)

8.ULM (59)

9. Troy (41)

10. Marshal (10)

Women's team results:

1. Texas State (120.2)

2. Louisiana (115.7)

3. Arkansas State (92)

4. Miss Southern (90.2)

5. Marshal (71.2)

6. Application Status (53.2)

7. South Georgia (48)

8.ULM (46)

9. Georgia State (44)

10. Coastal Carolina (43)

11. James Madison (40 years old)

12. South Alabama (35.5)

13. Troy (19)

Top scorers:

Men: François Prinsloo (South Alabama), 23 years old

Women: NaJ Watson (Georgia Southern) 19.5

