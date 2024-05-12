Sunaks Samba with the fashion industry





In Rishi Sunak's recent Downing Street interview, his words and promises were certainly not the star of the show. Showing off his Adidas Sambas, the Prime Minister took the British media by storm. Media reported a sudden drop in sales of the once-popular shoes, and young members of the public expressed outrage at wealthy leaders' attempts to be common men. The fashion community was genuinely disgusted by Sunak's shoe choice, suggesting he had simply ruined the trend for everyone. However, the Samba has a much longer track record than Rishi's short tenure, which illustrates the deeper connection between the Prime Minister's choice to wear them and the social connotations this gives. Did he succeed in his stylistic decision or did he cause a crash more quickly than Truss? The fashion origin of the famous 3-Stripe Sambas lies in the football stands of the 1970s. Although it was created in 1949, intended as a football boot equipped to survive icy conditions, it never became a declaration of class culture only two decades later. A famous working class shoe, alongside the Reebok classics, the Samba has strong roots in the British community as a durable and affordable option for playing sport that could also be worn more casually. 20 years later, their functions have expanded and they have become a staple of the skateboarding community. This was a strong marker of their transition from sportswear to streetwear as they were a clear indicator of this aesthetic. In the meantime, they were highlighted by artists like Oasis, which gave them a strong platform in English culture throughout the 1990s and maintained their roots in working man style. They retained some popularity into the 2010s, but were overtaken by Converse in sales due to their pedestal in the fashion community. Nowadays, however, Samba has returned in an American resurgence. Model Bella Hadid and pop icon Rihanna have both expressed their fondness for sneakers, often sporting them in their casual looks. By early 2024, Sambas were selling out with every release during a rapid comeback sparked by 21st century it-girls. In April, even the Prime Minister got swept up in the trend, flaunting a pale pair of navy chinos and a white shirt. Immediately, Samba fans took to social media to express their outrage at Sunak's fashion statement. Shoe stores were quick to express concern that politicians' love of retro sneakers had massacred their resurgence. In his defense, Rishi claimed to have always liked the look of the Adidas Samba, remembering receiving them as a gift from his brother one Christmas. Although he apologized for his fashion choices that day, the Prime Minister's decision to wear Sambas could have been more complex than a Christmas present. In a desperate attempt to be seen as a regular civilian, he may have replaced his Oxfords with Adidas. Rishi is well aware of how his image has been damaged by conservative corruption and elitism, so his Sambas may have been a political move to appear less isolated from the general public. However, it only tarnished the image of the Adidas Samba. Since the interview, Adidas has released a statement expressing its huge profits in the first quarter of 2024, which has reassured young minds about the sudden death of a trend they may have just bought into. Despite this, Sunak certainly left a mark on the Samba's iconic appearance. Whether this is for better or worse isn't entirely clear, but it's clear that the Sunak-Samba controversy is an unforgettable moment where politics and fashion aligned.

