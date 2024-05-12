All the details on her timeless dress

More than 60 years later, Grace Kelly's wedding dress remains one of the most famous bridal looks of all time.

On April 19, 1956, the Rear window The actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in a glamorous ceremony at Saint-Nicolas Cathedral. More than 600 guests attended the event, which was broadcast live by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios to more than 30 million viewers.

For the religious ceremony, Grace worked with Helen Rose, her costume designer at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, to create an elegant and timeless wedding dress. According to Philadelphia Museum of Art, which previously featured the actress' wedding dress and accessories, the dress was kept under strict security in MGM's wardrobe department. When Grace arrived at the cathedral, she wore a high-necked lace dress, which decades later is still a staple for brides.

In April 2017, the couple's only son, Prince Albert, spoke with PEOPLE about the impact his parents' marriage had on the world.

It was such an incredible deal and it left such a mark on people, he said. What this means to people is incredible. For us, it was and you'll have to ask my sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] for us, it was our parents getting married. But what it means for Monaco, for people around the world, and how much their history continues to fascinate people, is something unimaginable.

From the dress to the accessories to all the celebrities who recreated the look, here's everything you need to know about Grace Kelly's wedding dress.

Her wedding dress was a gift from Hollywood executives

Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly on their wedding day.

Thomas McAvoy/The LIFE Image Collection via Getty



Rose, Grace's longtime costume designer, created a wedding dress fit for a princess. The now iconic dress was a gift from the actresses' bosses at MGM studios. Princess Grace was still with MGM at the time of her marriage and the studio had a policy of providing wedding dresses for its actresses.

The dress was handmade with lace, silk, taffeta and tulle

Grace Kelly during her marriage to Prince Rainier of Monaco on April 20, 1956.

Bettmann



Handmade by Rose and 30 seamstresses in the MGM studio workshops, the dress was made from 300 meters of antique Belgian lace and 150 meters of silk, taffeta and tulle. It featured a high button-front collar, long sleeves, a bell-shaped skirt, and hand-stitched seed beads.

For Grace's “something blue”, Rose also placed small blue bows in the back of Grace's skirt. According to Philadelphia Museum of Artthe designer thought the back of the dress should be a focal point because that's the part guests look at when the bride is at the altar.

Despite its elegant appearance, the dress was made up of several intricate parts. In addition to a lace bodice with an attached underbodice, the dress included a slip and a pleated silk-faille sash, according to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Under the pleated silk-faille skirt, there was also a smoothing petticoat, a ruffled petticoat, a foundation petticoat, and a triangular tulle and lace panel.

Although the inspiration behind the dress is unknown, Rose and Grace reportedly took some ideas from the MGM archives, according to Vanity Fair. They looked at the lace bodice of the 1952 Dorothy McGuires dress. Invitation and the high neck and long sleeves of Elizabeth Taylor's 1950s dress. The father of the bride.

She wore a Juliette cap and veil instead of a tiara

Grace Kelly returning to the palace after the religious wedding to Prince Rainier on April 20, 1956.

Bettmann



Instead of a tiara, Grace chose to wear a Juliette cap on her wedding day, which featured the same Belgian lace used on her dress. The cap was also decorated with beads, wax orange blossoms and floral lace designs, according to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. She wore the accessory over a simple tulle veil sewn around the edges to showcase two lovebirds.

In addition to the Juliette cap and veil, Grace wore a pair of custom 2-inch heels. The ivory pumps were designed by David Evins and featured rounded toes, lace motifs, a rosette accented with pearls and clear glass beads, according to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A copper penny was also enclosed in the right shoe for good luck, while the inside of the left shoe was engraved with the actress' name.

Grace carried a bouquet of lily of the valley and a missal down the aisle

Grace Kelly on her wedding day.

Mondadori/Getty



For her walk to the altar, Grace also carried a small bouquet of lily of the valley and a missal titled Brides' Handbook: A Catholic Devotional Handbook with Mass for the Marriage Ceremony and Nuptial Blessing, which was a tradition common to many religious wives at the time. The book was a gift from a family friend and was sent to MGM so it could be adorned with silk, lace and pearls to match Grace's wedding dress, according to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

She dresses in pink for her civil ceremony

Princess Grace toasts guests at the garden party following her civil marriage to Prince Rainier on April 20, 1956.

Bettmann



Although Grace's high-neck wedding dress is the most famous, she actually wore two dresses for her nuptials to Prince Rainier. The couple was to have a civil marriage on April 18, 1956, the day before their church service. Grace wore a two-piece light pink taffeta dress covered in champagne-colored lace for this event, also designed by Rose, according to British Vogue.

This chic yet understated creation featured a bell-shaped skirt and fitted bodice with a rounded collar jacket, which included silk brocade embroidery. She completed the look with a Juliette cap and wrist-length gloves.

Her pink ensemble isn't often talked about because once the civil ceremony was over, Grace changed into a simple day dress to avoid any attention.

Grace's wedding dress has inspired many famous brides for decades

Paris Hilton trying on her wedding dress in “Paris in Love”. ; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves her wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.; Naomi Biden on her wedding day on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC.

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock; Chris Jackson/Getty; Adam Schultz/The White House/Getty



Princess Grace's wedding dress has stood the test of time, with other royals and celebrities taking inspiration from her glamorous look. Designer Oscar de la Renta once said: On her wedding day, Grace Kelly gave new meaning to the word icon. Her entire look, from the royal veil to the feminine lace details and conservative dress, made her an ageless bride.”

In addition to royal brides like Kate Middleton, many celebrities have paid homage to Grace with their wedding day looks. Both Paris and Nicky Hilton inspired the actress on their wedding day, opting for heavily embroidered lace in a similar silhouette. Model Jasmine Tookes and actress Priyanka Chopra also replicated the classic look on their big days, choosing a more delicate lace that looked very similar to that used in the Graces dress.

In November 2022, President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal at the White House in a Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding dress directly inspired by the late princess. Biden said Vogue that she had a vision in my head, and that it was Grace Kelly's dress that I loved when it came time to choose a dress.