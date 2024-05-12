UNCW wins CAA Bye convincingly





Next game: North Carolina 05/14/2024 | 6 p.m. ESPN Wilmington 101.7 FM Can. 2 (Tuesday) / 6 p.m. North Carolina WILMINGTON, North Carolina John Newton had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs as UNCW earned another series victory Sunday with a 14-3 win over Hofstra in Coastal Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field. The Seahawks, who earned a first-round bye with the win, improved to 35-17 overall and 19-5 in conference play. The Pride, meanwhile, fell to 21-30 and 11-13 in league play. UNCW maintained its 0.5 game lead over College of Charleston for first place in the league. The Seahawks scored 10 runs in the middle three innings to open the scoring and take a 13-3 lead. Jac Crom hit two home runs to lead the Seahawks and Kevin Jones added a home run in a five-run fourth inning. Jones finished with two hits. Tanner Thach also added two hits and two RBIs. Reliever Baker Cox (2-0) was credited with the victory, in 1.2 innings. The Seahawk bullpen combined for six innings, allowing two unearned runs, on five hits. He struck out eight and did not walk. Penn Sealey had two hits for Hofstra and Alex McCoy hit his 11th homer of the season. Starter Tanner Sanderoff (2-2) took the loss, allowing five runs in three innings. The Seahawks seeded North Carolina on Tuesday in the final non-conference home game of the season. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uncwsports.com/news/2024/5/12/baseball-uncw-clinches-caa-bye.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos