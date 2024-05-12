Meghan Markle changes into a floral dress for her latest engagement in Nigeria





Duchess Meghan quickly changed into a flowing gold dress for her final engagement Travel to Nigeria . During her visit to the prestigious Lagos Polo Club, the Duchess looked radiant in a beige maxi dress. The silk dress featured a plunging neckline, ruched waist and matching sash, the latter of which made Meghan look like Hollywood royalty. A closer look revealed subtle gold floral designs, both printed and embroidered on the dress. KOLA SULAIMON To complete her outfit, Meghan accessorized with red pearl earrings and her signature black square sunglasses. She also wore a sizable stack of gold and diamond bracelets, which are a constant in her style. range of looks throughout the journey. The glittering assortment of bracelets included her Lorraine Schwartz Evil Eye Bracelet, Cartier Love Gold Bracelet, Ariel Gordon Hexagon Diamond Tennis Bracelet, and Birks Snowflake Diamond Ring. Prince Harry matched his dapper look with one of his own, wearing an all-black suit with a gray button-down shirt. He also wore a silver chain, a silver wristwatch, and a green beaded bracelet, perhaps a souvenir from his travels. KOLA SULAIMON Shortly after arriving at the club, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a pre-match parade of young children, who carried Nigeria's green and white flags while eight older children followed them on horseback. The Duke vs. Duchess polo teams were then introduced. The royal couple attended the match in support of the non-profit Nigeria Unconquered. While watching the game, they were able to meet other supporters of the organization which, like Prince Harry's Invictus Games, helps veterans and injured soldiers by challenging them through adaptive sports. KOLA SULAIMON Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club is one of Nigeria's oldest and most esteemed social clubs, renowned for its vibrant equestrian culture and polo tournaments. For Harry, polo is familiar territory, as he has often participated in charity matches and supported various polo-related initiatives. In fact, the Duke is currently working with Netflix on a show about the sport. After the end of the polo match, in favor of the Duchess's team, which took the advantage by two points, Meghan and Harry presented medals to the players. The Duke gave an impromptu speech thanking everyone for their hospitality at the club and throughout the Nigerian royal tour. Related Stories Polo match marked Meghan and Harry's final event busy three day trip . Earlier in the day, the couple attended a reception hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff of Nigeria, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, and the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Before that, they supported the non-profit Giants of Africa on the Ilupeju High School basketball court, where they both met wheelchair athletes. At one point, Prince Harry even participated in the games. For him in particular, the end of their trip to Lagos holds special significance as it echoes a historic visit by his parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, during an official state visit in 1990. Maya Ernest is a writer who covers everything from the latest fashion news to features that explore personal style, social media trends and thoughtful consumption.

