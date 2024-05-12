Men's track and field wins second consecutive IC4A championship and women finishes third at ECAC championship

FAIRFAX, Virginia – Navy track and field teams concluded competition at the IC4A/ECAC Championships at George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Va., on Sunday with two top-three finishes.

Although both teams had a limited number of participants, the men's team ranked first out of 38 teams with 133 points in the IC4A championship. The Mids totaled 56 more points than second-place George Mason to win their ninth IC4A championship in program history. Navy has now won the competition five of the last six times.

Nathan Kent was named Most Outstanding Men's Player for scoring a combined 20 points in his two events. The sophomore won the 200m by posting the ninth-fastest time in school history (21.06). Additionally, he ran a season's best 400m time of 46.41 to place first in the race.

The women's team finished in third place out of 38 teams with 65.25 points at the ECAC Championship.

A total of 36 Midshipmen (22 men, 14 women) earned IC4A/ECAC All-East honors for placing in the top eight in their respective events.

“Winning the competition wasn't the main goal today, but the men did a fantastic job in several events to achieve victory. Everyone on this team is proud of what they do and everyone wanted to end their season on a high note We Some seniors also finished their career today and they performed very well The women's team did very well in the competition, but we just didn't have all the. “team there,” said the director of track and field and cross country. Jamie Cook . “One of the main goals today was to improve the times and scores of the regional championships and Nathan Kent I did it big. He improved his time in the 400m and had another excellent time in the 200m. I was really proud of him for the way he handled himself to become the athlete of the competition. Joshua Boamah And Braden Presseur were also strong and we wanted to continue building their rhythm before regionals. We want to make sure everyone stays fresh heading into regionals and continues to progress. We'll give them a few days off at the start of the week and then take care of that to get ready for Kentucky. »

Men's Recap

Navy won three additional track events in the IC4A championship.

Alexander Kirkland earned a victory in the 5,000m by recording the second-fastest time in team history at 13:52.11. His effort scored 10 points for the Mids. Justin Mumford followed behind Kirkland in second place with a time of 14:12.67 to collect eight points.

Navy's 3,000m steeplechase group totaled 21 points. Ben Countiss (10 points) won the race with a time of 9:02.41. Sean Miller (five points) and Joe Reiman (four points) placed consecutively in fourth and fifth place with times of 9:10.27 and 9:11.85, respectively. Tom Fodor added two points to the scoreboard by placing seventh with a time of 9:14.45.

Luc Nester totaled 10 points for winning the 1,500 with a time of 3:48.77.

Jacques Guillaume posted a top-10 time in the 400m hurdles for the second week in a row. He took second place in the race recording the fifth-fastest time in program history (51.47). David Walker was the additional points scorer in the event placing fifth with a time of 52.58. Guillaume and Walker combined to score 12 points.

Walker was also a member of the 4x400m relay team that earned a point with an eighth-place finish. The squad of Pete the Younger , Jay Evans , Levi Knobloch and Walker clocked 3:16.53.

The trio of Zack Poekert (8:31.41), Owen Ahten (8:37.29) and Max Girardet (8:39.46) combined for nine points to place fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 3,000m.

Joshua Boamah led an impressive outing for the Mids in throwing. The senior scored 15 points with a victory in the shot put (18.34 m / 60' 2″) and a fifth place in the hammer throw (62.50 m / 205' 0″). Boamah's shot put is the 10th longest distance in school history.

Collin Greene placed second in the shot put with a mark of 17.25 m (56' 7.25″). He finished with eight points for his placement.

Braden Presseur also scored eight points for finishing second in the javelin with a distance of 62.94 m (206' 6″). Additionally, Georges Kalkanis posted a mark of 58.49 m (191' 10″) to place sixth overall. Her throw earned Navy three points.

The pole vault duo of Walker Rudiwing And Gunnar Kimball totaled eight points in total. Rudisaile reached a height of 5.06 m (16' 7.25″) to take third place, while Kimball finished in seventh place with a mark of 4.71 m (15' 5.5″).

Women's Recap

Annie Lemelin highlighted the Fairfax girls team by placing second in the 400m hurdles. She recorded the fifth-fastest 400m hurdles time in team history (59.80) to finish with eight individual points.

Lemelin was also part of the 4x400m relay team that contributed eight points. Kylie Bedard Lemelin, Kayla McGuire And Taylor Woodworth finished with a time of 3:47.50 to place second in the race.

McGuire also clocked 2:10.45 to finish in sixth place in the 800m and score three points.

The 5,000m was the most notable event for the Navy with 11 points. Caroline Harding led the Mids in the race posting a time of 17:23.04 to place third. Alex Wercinski crossed the finish line shortly after Harding in 17:28.57 to finish fifth overall. May McConkey who was competing for only the second time in her collegiate career, was the additional points scorer with an eighth-place finish in 17:45.78.

Mia-Claire Kezal finished with a time of 4:33.44 to finish in fourth place in the 1,500m. She added five points to the scoreboard thanks to her placement.

Jia Anderson scored four points in the 100m hurdles. She ran the race in 13.93 to place fifth.

Olivia Lutkevich (11:00.72) earned two points with a seventh-place finish in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Jordyn Hutchinson led Navy in field events with 14 points. She placed fourth in the shot put (14.45 m / 47' 5″) and hammer throw (52.58 m / 172' 6″) and fifth in the discus (45.19 m / 148' 3″) “).

Renny Murphy won third place in the javelin with a distance of 47.31 m (155' 2″) to score six points.

Pole jumpers Alayna Schlöder (3.86m / 12' 8″) and Gracie Emerick (3.61 m / 11' 10″) combined to total 4.25 points to place in a tie for fifth place and a tie for seventh place, respectively.

Following

The Mids will wait to see who their qualifiers are for the NCAA Eastern Regional Championship. Kentucky will host the four-day event (May 22-25) at the UK Track and Field Complex in Lexington, Ky.