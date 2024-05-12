Fashion
The Unspoken Dress Code Gen Z Follows at Disney World
Your Disney World vacation is almost here, and even though you have almost all the planning done, there's still one very important thing to figure out.
What are you going to wear? There are many options and it can be a little difficult to decide what to wear. But we are here to help you!
There are four main unspoken rules that Gen Z follows in the parks. We break them down for you and suggest some items you can get!
Keep it simple and comfortable!
The parks are crowded and hot, and you will walk a lot during the day. One of the biggest unspoken rules is to keep it simple and comfortable. You can still look stylish in simple clothes, and you'll thank yourself after a few hours in the parks.
Flared leggings are definitely trendy right now, and they fit both the simple and comfortable category. You can pair them with a wide range of tops and dress them up or down, depending on how you're feeling.
You can also recover these flared leggings in a wide range of colors, so you can really mix and match to your heart's content.
If you're looking for an all-in-one outfit instead, this one tennis dress is perfect! Simple, comfortable and elegant. It's perfect for long days at the park.
THE dress also comes in many different colors and makes dressing up for parks easy.
Quite simply, a simple pair of Mickey ears are perfect to complete your outfit.
You can even use ribbon to take them up a notch! Emma used a red ribbon to add a little something special to these earsand they look fantastic.
Park Fits are a thing
While it's important to keep things simple and comfortable, Gen Z typically dresses a little more for the parks than other generations. Gen Z tends to be more of a subtle Disney adult and looks stylish when they hit the parks.
You can help style your outfit with some patterned shorts, which are stylish and comfortable. They can be combined with a wide variety of tops and accessories to create the perfect outfit.
These shorts are comfortable enough to wear all day in the parks, but add a little more style than a simple pair of shirts.
And since you'll probably have some stylish outfits to show off, grab a OCTOBUDDY to get the perfect photo.
THE OCTOBUDDY can vacuum on various surfaces, so you can take the best photo or video to show on social media.
Retro vibes are all the rage
The old is back and retro atmospheres are welcome! You can really incorporate a lot of retro style into your park outfits. Sun protection is always essential, and these retro sunglasses are perfect to complete your look.
You can choose from many different models, all with retro shaped lenses. Your eyes will be protected from the sun and look stylish with these Sun glasses!
You can also get this vintage Cinderella T-shirt with posters of the film. It has just the right amount of Disney charm without being over-the-top.
You can dress with a retro vibe, while still being comfortable and stylish! Plus, it would be cool to take a photo in front of Cinderella Castle wearing a A Cinderella t-shirt? It's definitely Instagram-worthy.
The knee-high sock look is also back in style, and you can get it set of Mickey and friends socks!
With five different characters, you will have a a pair of socks for each of your days in the park.
You can't go wrong with Jellycat
The final unspoken rule is that you really can't go wrong with Jellycat. And we found the perfect Jellycat bag to add to your park outfit. This Bag of Jellycat popcorn is absolutely adorable!
It will look adorable in photos and will hold all your park essentials. Plus, we are sure you will receive many compliments on it!
The most important part of planning your park outfits is making sure you feel comfortable and happy in them. While there may be unspoken rules, the first step is to make sure you love your own outfits.
