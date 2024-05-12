Men's Golf Tournament Preview: NCAA Stanford Regional





STANFORD The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies battle for a spot in the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship as they head to the Stanford Regional Championship played Monday-Wednesday in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains in California. The regional venue is the Stanford Golf Course, a 6,727 yard par 70 course. The top five teams from each of the six NCAA regionals qualify for the championships scheduled for May 24-29 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. The Aggies are making their 49th NCAA postseason appearance, including their 20th in the last 21 seasons. The NCAA has hosted regional championships since 1989 and the Maroon & White have won 31 trips during that time. Texas A&M fields a formidable roster including second-team All-SEC selection Phichaksn Maichon. Daniel Rodrigues enters the tournament after finishing second in the SEC Championship. Michael Heidelbaugh, Jaime Montojo and Aaron Pounds round out the Aggie quartet. Vishnu Sadagopan is headed to Stanford as A&M's backup. The 14-team field includes four teams ranked in the top 25, including No. 6 Florida State, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 18 Illinois and the Aggies. The Maroon & White are looking to win their fourth regional crown, having won in 1996, 2018 and 2019. Monday action begins at 11 a.m. with the Aggies teeing off from the 10th hole teamed with Stanford and UCLA. Live scoring is available on Gulf State. FIELD 1. Florida State (6) 2. Ole Miss (7) 3.Illinois (18) 4. Texas A&M (19) 5. Stanford (27) 6.UCLA (31) 7. SMU (42) 8.Missouri (43) 9. Fresno State (55) 10. UNLV (56) 11. Augustus (74) 12. Freedom (84) 13. Sacramento State (167) 14. Siena (224) RANGE Team Daniel Rodrigues Senior Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal Recorded a string of five top 10s in six tournaments, including three top 5s.

Ranks 58th in the Clippd College player rankings with a weighted average of 28.34 points.

Has an adjusted hitting average of 69.4 and a WLT of 720-175-36 on the season.

Honorable Mention PING/GCAA Division I All-America in 2023.

Finished 4th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia.

Advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

Won the 2022 Blessings Collegiate with a three-round total of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week.

Last time tied as runner-up at the SEC Championships, shooting a 6-under 204 (67-68-69) before going 1-1-0 in match play. Phichaksn Maichon Junior Bangkok, Thailand Earned Second Team All-SEC in 2023-24.

Honorable Mention PING/GCAA Division I All-America and PING All-Central Region in 2023.

Ranks 15th in the Clippd College player rankings with a weighted average of 41.64 points.

Has an adjusted hitting average of 69.1 and a WLT of 761-208-32 on the season.

Won the title at the 2024 Louisiana Classics with a tournament-record 18-under 198 to win by eight strokes.

Won the 2023 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with an 11-under score of 205, including a 67 in the final round.

Finished 11th at the NCAA Championships and 14th at the NCAA Salem Regional.

Completed a streak of three consecutive top-three finishes with a third-place finish in the 2023 SEC Championship.

Last time out, he finished 14th at the SEC Championships with a 2-under 208 (70-67-71) before going 1-1-0 in match play. Jaime Montojo Second year student Madrid, Spain Has an adjusted scoring average of 69.8 with a head-to-head WLT of 613-277-27 in 2023-24.

Ranks 120th in the Clippd College player rankings with a weighted average of 22.23 points.

Made his DP World Tour debut in October at the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week in 2022-23, averaging 71.93, including 0.57 against par in 28 rounds.

Played a key role in Spain's 4-3 victory over Denmark to win the 2023 European Amateur Team Championship in Epilanges, with Switzerland winning the deciding match 2&1.

Made a late charge to finish 13th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia.

Qualified for the match play portion of the 2023 Amateur Championship, losing in the round of 16.

Last time out, he finished 36th at the SEC Championships with a score of 2-over 212 (70-70-72) before going 1-1-0 in match play. Michael Heidelbaugh Junior Dallas, Texas Has a season adjusted hitting average of 71.0 through 36 rounds.

Has risen 218 places in the rankings since its debut on January 17.

Sports a head-to-head WLT of 528-353-46 in 2023-24.

Earned a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team.

I have earned Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar (2022) and GCAA All-America Scholar (2023) in the last two years.

Recorded top-12 finishes at the Badger Invitational and Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in 2022-23.

His father, Matthew, played golf at New Mexico State for legendary coach Herb Wimberly.

Last time out, he finished 14th at the SEC Championships with a 2-under 208 (70-67-71) before going 1-1-0 in match play. Aaron Pounds freshman at The Woodlands, Texas Named a two-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and ranked No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Selected 2021-22 USA Today National High School Golfer of the Year; finalist for the award in 2022-23.

Finished the 2022-23 year, he ranked No. 2 in the PGA High School Golf Association rankings after topping the list in 2021-22.

Advanced to the round of 16 of the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship as a team with Jack Usner in 2022 and 2023.

Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur.

Sister – Haley Pounds was a two-time second-team All-SEC soccer player at Texas A&M; Sister – Taylor Pounds is entering his fifth season on the Texas A&M football team, having started 69 games through the first four.

Last time out, he finished 50th at the SEC Championships with a score of 9-of-219 (74-73-72) before dropping to 0-1-1 in match play. Alternate Vishnu Sadagopan Jr. Pearland, Texas Has an adjusted hitting average of 72.4 through 31 rounds for 2023-24.

Named to the SEC Community Service Team in 2024.

Claimed PING All-Central Region in 2023.

Earned GCAA All-America Scholar in 2023 and was named to the SEC Spring Academc Honor Roll in 2022 and '23.

Competed in the US Amateur in 2022 just shy of match play.

Posted three top-10 finishes in 2022-23, including earning all-tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a t-4 performance.

Averaged 71.03 in 2022-23, including -0.26 over par in 31 rounds over 11 tournaments.

Last time out, he finished 66th at the Aggie Invitational. COURSE The Stanford Golf Course is located in the foothills above campus. The tour has hosted a myriad of prestigious events, including US Open Qualifiers, NCAA Women's Championships, NCAA Regional Championships, Pac-12 Championships and USGA Junior Amateur Qualifiers. The course was designed by famous architects George Thomas and Billy Bell in 1930. A renovation was led by John Harbottle in 2008. All bunkers were rebuilt and several holes were modified in 2018. The surrounding mountains offer panoramic views and on the elevated 18th hole, golfers can see San Francisco, 30 miles to the north. Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2024/05/12/mens-golf-tournament-preview-ncaa-stanford-regional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos