Meghan Markle re-wore a dress tied to her children for Mother's Day





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may not be on the Sussexes' three-day tour of Nigeria, but they're still showing up in sweet ways. Not only did their parents mention them at different events, but Meghan appeared to honor them on Mother's Day by bringing home a special yellow dress. Meghan's Mother's Day Dress The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Nigeria as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Invictus Games, co-founded by Harry. They had a busy schedule, including attending sporting events, meeting with schoolchildren and having dinners with local leaders. Meghan had plenty of opportunities to dress up along the way and she turned to an old favorite for a visit to the State Governor's House in Lagos on May 12. At the event, Meghan re-wore yellow silk Carolina Herrera dress with ties for her two children. Harry and Meghan viewers may recognize him from the Netflix docuseries; She could be seen wearing it when she, Harry and his mother, Doria Ragland, celebrated Archie's first birthday in May 2020. Meghan at the State Governor's House in Lagos KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/Getty Images Archie's first birthday Netflix Meghan also wore the dress in February 2021, when she and Harry announced that Lilibet was on the way. For their pregnancy reveal, they posed for a photoshoot with their photographer friend Misan Harriman and shared a photo of the two of them in the grass, Meghan's head in Harry's lap as they smiled at each other. Harry and Meghan's pregnancy revealed Cousin Harriman Archie and Lilibet Updates Although Meghan's dress was a hint at her adoration for motherhood, she also said categorically as much by co-organizing a Women in Leadership event on May 11. I love being a mom, she told the audience, according to the Daily Mail. Meghan described her children as very talkative and kind. At another event, Harry told 5-year-old schoolchildren that they were the same age as Archie. More, he and Meghan shared that Lili likes to sing and dance, while Archie likes construction. They clearly have their children on their minds, and Meghan's dress only adds proof. Get even more from Bustle Sign up for the newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to look like someone who's on TikTok, even if you're not. Subscribe to our newsletter >

