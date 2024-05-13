The Edge Reveals the Rule That Keeps a Marriage Strong for 22 Years (Exclusive)





The Edge knows how to maintain his relationship! On Saturday, May 11, the 62-year-old singer-songwriter and his wife of 22 years, Morleigh Steinberg, sat down with PEOPLE and revealed the secret to their marriage of more than two decades as he was honored at the inaugural HEART Venice Family Clinics Gala. . “I think compatibility and friendship are huge things for us,” said The Edge, whose real name is David Evans. “We fell in love, but we knew each other well, and I would say keep falling in love. It doesn't just happen once. It keeps happening.” Steinberg, a choreographer, dancer and filmmaker, agreed with this sentiment. “It’s true,” she said. The Edge and Morleigh Steinberg speak at Venice Family Clinic's inaugural HEART Gala on May 11, 2024.

The couple received the first-ever HEART Award at Saturday's event, a result of their contributions to the Venice Family Clinic which provides “high-quality, comprehensive health care, free food, registration assistance health insurance and harm reduction services” to more than 45,000 people, according to its website. “It’s so incredible to be here and for such an incredible cause to be honored in this way,” The Edge said. “I mean, it's humbling, and we're so excited to be able to help in any way we can. We're big supporters of the clinic. It's so important.” Steinberg, who grew up in Venice, added that the honor was “a dream” and that she and her husband were “very happy to be able to help.” Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. U2 performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 1, 2018.

Other members of U2 have spoken openly about their own family lives in recent months, including Bono. During an appearance on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast earlier this week, the musician revealed that his family didn't talk about his mother after she died when he was 14. As Bono shared, he got “very few details about my mother” Iris and wrote his memoir for 2022 Surrender: 40 songs, a story to “pull some of those memories out of that river.” “And I thought, I don't want my memories of my mother to completely escape me. And they were becoming fewer and fewer,” said Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, adding that his brother Norman does not hadn't done it. I don't have many memories either, even though he's 7 years older than him. “It’s because when she died, I was 14 and my dad just didn’t talk about her,” Bono continued. “We didn't talk about her. Very Irish male situation. So I don't really remember how she spoke. But I remember my feelings.” Last April, band member Adam Clayton and his wife of 10 years, Mariana Teixeira de Carvalho, announced that they had “divorced amicably,” a U2 spokesperson told Reuters at the time. PEOPLE. “Both will continue to be fully involved in the care of their daughter and ask that the family's privacy be respected,” the statement said, referring to their daughter Alba, 6.

