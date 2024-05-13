Barbadian fashion designer wins regional competition in Cuba





Barbadian fashion designer Rhea Cummins-Jordan. (general practitioner)

BArbadian fashion designer Rhea Cummins-Jordan has won a regional fashion design competition in Havana, Cuba. Cummins-Jordan was among 16 Caribbean designers who made it to the Havana event, following a rigorous selection process led by an international jury, comprised of exceptional players in the fashion industry. His designer collection was voted the best entry in the fashion design category. On Tuesday May 7, the designers participated in the Fashion in the house parade in the premises of the National Museum of Fine Arts of Cuba. This was part of the week-long program of activities organized under the theme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through culture and creativity. It was funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office in Havana, in a joint effort with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Cuba. The objectives of the program are to provide talented young Caribbean designers with the opportunity to strengthen the international visibility of their portfolios, leveraging a tailored program of presentation, capacity building and professional networking activities in Havana. It also aims to expand the reach and improve the sustainability of fashion-focused start-ups in the Caribbean, through the transfer of business management skills, artistic skills, specialist/expert guidance and advice, and meaningful links with key stakeholders in Europe and the Caribbean. fashion industry. Another objective is to strengthen the sustainability of the fashion industry sector in the Caribbean by establishing a network of young designers and fashion professionals from the region and facilitating their initial and ongoing exchange of ideas, initiatives , good practices and know-how. The Cummins-Jordans Prize will consist of development opportunities for its creative initiatives, which may include, but are not limited to, entrepreneur mentoring, product development, branding and business coaching. Her prize includes a two-month mentoring opportunity at the prestigious Rog Center in Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting in June. The Barbadian designer who owns the brand Blac Flamingo Apparel says of her victory: It's surreal. It’s validation for me. It didn't feel like a competition, all the participants worked well together. I hope this will inspire other young Barbadian fashion designers.

