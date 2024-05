Check out Meghan Markle's red ruffled dress in Nigeria

Meghan Markle just ended her streak of understated luxury with one of the loudest colors on the spectrum. On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex co-hosted the Women in Leadership panel in Nigeria with media executive Mo Abudu and World Trade Organization Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. And as soon as she took the stage, her style changed noticeably. Rather than opting for one of her signature monochrome looks, Markle chose to wear a bright red midi dress with a ruffled hem and spaghetti straps by Nigerian designer Orire. Getty

Explaining her decision to wear the brightly colored dress instead of her usual neutral outfits, Markle told the audience: “I'm just flattered, honored and inspired. It's been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I've Very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colors so I can fit in with all of you in your amazing fashion!” Markle, who recently discovered she was 43 percent Nigerian through a genealogy test, accessorized with strappy nude sandals, a stack of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace with tiny matching hoop earrings. She pulled her brunette hair back into a sleek, center-parted bun and complemented her glamor with nude lips and glowing skin. The next day, Markle continued to wear color as she and Prince Harry visited the home of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. For the occasion, she donned a long, sunny yellow column dress that paid homage to her son, Archie, and a matching striped shawl draped over her shoulders. Getty

In 2022, Markle explained the reason for her mostly neutral wardrobe during her time as a working royal. “Most of the time I was in the UK, I rarely wore color,” she said in the Netflix documentary series. Harry and Meghan. “There was some thought put into that.” “From what I understand, you will never be able to wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there is a group event. But you should also never wear the same color as one of the other older members of the family,” she continued. “So I was like, 'Well, what color is that? They'll probably never wear?' Camel? Beige? White?”

