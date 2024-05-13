Meghan Markle goes glamorous in a halter-style printed dress for her last day in Nigeria with Prince Harry





Meghan Markle is pulling out all the stops for her last day in Nigeria. The Duchess of Sussex was dressed in a printed halter-style dress as she attended the Nigeria Unconquered polo match at the Lagos Polo Club alongside her husband Prince Harry on Sunday. She wore the Johanna Ortiz Summer Counts Dress ($1,995) which she paired with Burberry sandals and Heidi Merrick sunglasses ($215). The Duchess of Sussex glowed wearing the cream-colored Johanna Ortiz dress. AFP via Getty Images She also wore Burberry sandals. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation Markle, 42, accessorized the look with gold and orange earrings and several silver bracelets. The Duke of Sussex, 39, matched his wife's luxurious vibe by sporting a black suit, white button-downs and sunglasses. The couple were photographed sitting among the crowd while intently watching the match. They then presented medals to the winning team. Markle accessorized with gold and orange earrings. AFP via Getty Images As for the Duke of Sussex, he wore a black suit. Getty Images for the Archewell Foundation Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Markle and Harry, who arrived in Africa on Friday, had a busy schedule throughout their tour. Earlier in the day, they flew from the capital Abuja to Lagos and were welcomed at the airport with a traditional dance performance. The Duchess' first outfit of the day consisted of a white button-down shirt and a traditional Nigerian skirt that had been gifted to her. The “Suits” alum wore a series of maxi dresses during her trip. AFP via Getty Images On Sunday morning, she wore a traditional Nigerian skirt. P.A. On Friday, she also turned heads in a backless peach dress designed by Heidi Merrick. P.A. She later donned a yellow maxi dress for a gathering at the state governor's house. The “Suits” alum wore nude heels and gold jewelry for her look, including a chain necklace resembling the one Princess Diana wore during her 1991 visit to Nigeria. All of Markle's weekend looks consisted of maxi dresses, including her backless peach maxi dress designed by Heidi Merrick, which she wore on Friday during a school visit.

