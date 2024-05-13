Let's talk fashion from AMVCA 10

It's time for AMVCA 2024. That special time of the year when Nigerian celebrities (led by all past and present BBNaija cast members for some reason) storm the halls of the Eko Hotel in the Tiannah Styling's most extravagant creations to celebrate the best of Nollywood films.

To quote Aretha Franklin, there were some stunning, beautiful dresses this year. There were also a lot of terrible, horrible, useless, very bad dresses. Let's talk about each of them.

Looks like an Igbo Batman villain.

I love that Elozonam clearly went into the studio to photograph his outfit, but got so lost in the magic of the green screen that the photo shoot ended with him inadvertently embracing the Greek god Pantheon.

You know when you leave potatoes in a warm space for a while and come back to find them growing terrifying roots because the temperature of the room has fooled them into thinking it's spring (meaning it’s time to germinate)? That's what this dress reminds me of.

I disagree with the sleeves on this dress. You can tell the designer found the initial look too simple and decided to spice things up by adding so many flowers that the wearer automatically becomes the May Queen of a violent sect in rural Sweden.

This costume is in the service of the mafia but make it Igbo. I feel like he's about to pull a shotgun out of this huge jacket and shoot me in the head for not filling his snuff box in time. I respect him.

Many exotic birds and pairs of jeans have died to create this look, and it doesn't work for me. Additionally, I love that the concept of product placement has evolved to the point where brands require people to become walking advertisements.

Obsessed with the fact that Toke looked at this dress and said: You know what it really needs to stand out? A hat for my left breast. You better work, bitch.

Tacha took Toke's concept a step further and gave her right breast its own corset. There's a member of the Hunger Games costume design team who wishes they had this idea first. Can you imagine Effie coming out in this insane number to lead the District 12 harvest?

I'm gagged because this is the best Lekan look I've ever seen. I'm also gagged because this makes it look like the end result of a forbidden but steamy sexual encounter between the Monopoly Man and the Pringles mascot.

A lot of people think this outfit looks Poison Ivy (and I can see how). However, somewhere in the execution phase, the project quickly and unexpectedly began to yield Grinch Couture and the designer simply followed it because he was running out of time.

The Phantom of the Opera.

I have nothing to say about this dress. I'm just here to point out that she always carries herself like Wonder Woman on red carpets, and I think it's funny as hell. Maybe it's the corsets. Maybe it's a one-sided rivalry.

I don't know if it's the makeup or the way the photo is edited but she looks like a character from Wallace and Gromit. Mom, makeup makes modeling clay. This makes her look like a high quality puppet. I'm so afraid.

Biblically accurate AMVCA guest.

I've always maintained that Dr. Rommulus looked like a mischievous cartoon snake. Something about his appearance makes me disagree with his existence. My mind also disagrees that this is his actual shoe size. Looks like a clown has entered the Matrix.

Someone said this look was a comment on the current price of a bag of rice. I take this explanation as the truth because I will start to question what is going on here if I don't.

