Fashion
Let's talk fashion from AMVCA 10
It's time for AMVCA 2024. That special time of the year when Nigerian celebrities (led by all past and present BBNaija cast members for some reason) storm the halls of the Eko Hotel in the Tiannah Styling's most extravagant creations to celebrate the best of Nollywood films.
To quote Aretha Franklin, there were some stunning, beautiful dresses this year. There were also a lot of terrible, horrible, useless, very bad dresses. Let's talk about each of them.
Looks like an Igbo Batman villain.
I love that Elozonam clearly went into the studio to photograph his outfit, but got so lost in the magic of the green screen that the photo shoot ended with him inadvertently embracing the Greek god Pantheon.
You know when you leave potatoes in a warm space for a while and come back to find them growing terrifying roots because the temperature of the room has fooled them into thinking it's spring (meaning it’s time to germinate)? That's what this dress reminds me of.
I disagree with the sleeves on this dress. You can tell the designer found the initial look too simple and decided to spice things up by adding so many flowers that the wearer automatically becomes the May Queen of a violent sect in rural Sweden.
This costume is in the service of the mafia but make it Igbo. I feel like he's about to pull a shotgun out of this huge jacket and shoot me in the head for not filling his snuff box in time. I respect him.
Many exotic birds and pairs of jeans have died to create this look, and it doesn't work for me. Additionally, I love that the concept of product placement has evolved to the point where brands require people to become walking advertisements.
Obsessed with the fact that Toke looked at this dress and said: You know what it really needs to stand out? A hat for my left breast. You better work, bitch.
Tacha took Toke's concept a step further and gave her right breast its own corset. There's a member of the Hunger Games costume design team who wishes they had this idea first. Can you imagine Effie coming out in this insane number to lead the District 12 harvest?
I'm gagged because this is the best Lekan look I've ever seen. I'm also gagged because this makes it look like the end result of a forbidden but steamy sexual encounter between the Monopoly Man and the Pringles mascot.
A lot of people think this outfit looks Poison Ivy (and I can see how). However, somewhere in the execution phase, the project quickly and unexpectedly began to yield Grinch Couture and the designer simply followed it because he was running out of time.
The Phantom of the Opera.
I have nothing to say about this dress. I'm just here to point out that she always carries herself like Wonder Woman on red carpets, and I think it's funny as hell. Maybe it's the corsets. Maybe it's a one-sided rivalry.
I don't know if it's the makeup or the way the photo is edited but she looks like a character from Wallace and Gromit. Mom, makeup makes modeling clay. This makes her look like a high quality puppet. I'm so afraid.
Biblically accurate AMVCA guest.
I've always maintained that Dr. Rommulus looked like a mischievous cartoon snake. Something about his appearance makes me disagree with his existence. My mind also disagrees that this is his actual shoe size. Looks like a clown has entered the Matrix.
Someone said this look was a comment on the current price of a bag of rice. I take this explanation as the truth because I will start to question what is going on here if I don't.
RELATED: AMVCA10 Red Carpet Looks Ranked From Eaten to Crumbs
|
Sources
2/ https://www.zikoko.com/pop/lets-talk-about-amvca-10s-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 8 TV Franchise Spinoffs That Didn't Last Long (VIDEO) | Entertainment
- Big start from Marshall Too Much for Dukes
- Let's talk fashion from AMVCA 10
- Donald Trump mocked for insulting comments during rally speech
- PM Modi holds roadshow in Patna with CM Nitish Kumar
- Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face in random attack in New York, police say
- Actor Steve Buscemi Was Attacked Randomly in Manhattan, Publicist Says
- Obituary of George “Chris” Williams – The Lawyer
- Men's Golf Heads to NCAA Regionals in Texas – SJSU Athletics – Official Athletic Site
- No one can match Donald Trump for mediocrity
- President Jokowi greets community and eats fried rice in Kendari
- UK sees surge in cases of fatal lung disease linked to kitchen renovations