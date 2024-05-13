Denver Police Host 'Dress for Success' Event to Help Job Seekers Look Great During Their Hunt





It’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major shock to Colorado’s job market. Over the past four years, there have been many changes in the workforce, including an ever-changing unemployment rate. Whether you're looking for a new job now or looking to hire, one thing that's never changed is how first impressions make a big difference. That's why Denver Police teamed up with the community to help job seekers “dress for success” over the weekend. Earlier in the week, CBS Colorado's Jasmine Arenas had a conversation with Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas where he stressed the importance of regaining the public's trust and being out in the community. Saturday morning, he put his words into action during the department's second Dress for Success event. From blazers to shoes, women of all shapes and sizes enjoyed a free shopping spree. Some were even able to get a makeover. It's all thanks to Denver Police and community partnerships. Sgt. Christopher Baird with the Denver Police Department said this event is specifically for those looking to look stylish when looking for a job. “Maybe it’s something that will help them in a job interview or just something that will make them feel good about themselves,” Baird said. This was an important event because so much of getting the job depends on how someone presents themselves. Nicole Desich of the Other Side Academy, a training school where students learn prosocial, professional and life skills, echoes this sentiment. “A lot of times when you're applying for a job, you feel confident in yourself. If you have the clothes that you feel confident in, you can also feel confident in getting the job,” Desich said. Police said that before the doors even opened, at least 60 people were waiting in line to enter. “It’s a shopping experience without the financial burden,” said Denver Police Academy Recruiting Officer Milliner. With no limits on what you can bring, some left with a handful of bags full of new looks. “As a woman myself, it’s empowering to be able to come here and build these relationships,” Milliner said. The goal of these events is to help those who want a job find and keep one. It’s all part of Thomas’ mission to be in the community. “We just want to fill that gap where we recognize there is one,” Thomas said. Denver Police are looking to continue hosting similar events and help the community feel supported. “I think the community has other service needs, including providing clothing, food, shelter…I think those are all needs that we can also meet in our community,” said Thomas. In April, a similar event was held for men, where more than 80 participants walked away with hundreds of items. More from CBS News

