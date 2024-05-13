Fashion
Fashion collaboration: Material Girl and Prim Nyonyozi
In today's fashion world, collaborations have become a powerful catalyst for change, paving the way for remarkable transformations within the industry. From H&M and Mugler collaborations to Fendi and Versace, this trend is marking the fashion landscape.
That spirit is now making waves in Uganda, with a new partnership between ready-to-wear designer Edna Bideri of Material Girl and digital designer Prim Nyonyozi. For Nyonyozi's devoted followers, this offers a unique opportunity to acquire pieces imbued with her distinctive style, a dream come true for her loyal admirers.
The highly anticipated collection, comprised of 60 distinct styles, debuted two weeks ago. We spoke with the visionary minds behind this exciting business and the future.
Edna Bideri, fashion designer
What inspired this collaboration?
Edna: Prim and I have a long-standing friendship rooted in our shared passion for fashion and mutual admiration for the way women dress.
Our collaboration was born out of our desire to fill a gap we noticed in Kampala in knowledge about styling for various occasions. We wanted to create clothing tailored to the African woman's body, moving away from simply following Western trends.
Prim: We share a passion for combatting common misconceptions about fashion and giving people basic style knowledge. Conversations about body-appropriate clothing, freshness of clothes and even the importance of deodorant sparked the idea. We realized that many overlook these fundamentals, which is why we started compiling topics such as shoes, bags, and general etiquette. Hence a desire to put this shared knowledge into action, by designing pieces that reflect our combined expertise.
How does this collaboration differ from your usual design process?
Edna: This collaboration has allowed us to offer our customers an exclusive insight into our design journey, from fabric sourcing trips to India to the meticulous planning involved in making each piece. Working alongside Prim also provided a refreshing change from the usual design process. His input led to the creation of 10 unique styles, including our first pant collection.
Highlight the key pieces of the collection
Edna: Standout pieces include our comfy elastic-back pants, a first for Material Girl, and our beloved maxi dresses that have garnered rave reviews from our customer base.
What was the biggest challenge during the creative process?
Edna: Sizing due to the varying body shapes of women. While striving to be inclusive, it is impossible to cater to all body types. However, our goal was to meet the needs of 80 percent of Ugandan women.
How do you see this collaboration impacting the future of fashion in Uganda or your brand?
Edna: This collaboration strengthened the visibility of our brand, thanks to Prim's large fashion audience. Our goal is to provide women with versatile clothing options suitable for all occasions, from the office to social events, and to ensure affordability and accessibility for all demographics.
I would love to be a pioneer in ready-to-wear, so we can start wearing Uganda-made pieces that complement our bodies, but are also versatile and affordable.
Prim Nyonyozi, digital creator and collaborator
How did you incorporate your style into this collaboration?
Prim: While Edna leans toward a more polished look, I prefer a casual, smart aesthetic. I wanted to create versatile styles that can be dressed up or down, for both heel lovers and those who prefer flats. By adding elements of my own wardrobe preferences, like pairing maxi dresses and sneakers, I ensured that the collection provides options for various style preferences.
What was the most exciting aspect of working on this collection?
Prim: The thrill of seeing people's reactions and seeing them embrace the creations was incredibly rewarding. An unforgettable moment was visiting the store before the launch and seeing staff unknowingly recommend pieces from our collaboration. Seeing their excitement and genuine excitement in showcasing our creations validated our efforts and made the journey worthwhile.
How did you imagine your subscribers would react to this collaboration?
Prim: Initially, we feared potential criticism or mockery, given our sensitivity and fear of failure. However, we prepared for any negative feedback and focused on resolving issues in a transparent manner, such as discussing the price and considerable effort behind each part. Ultimately, we hoped our followers would appreciate the passion and dedication to the collection.
How will this collaboration influence your future projects?
Prim: We look forward to collaborating again and continuing to fill gaps in the market. Partnering with someone who shares a big vision for the future inspires us to dream big and make a lasting impact. By proudly representing Ugandan businesses and creating spaces that feel like home, we aim to reshape the fashion landscape and empower our community.
Grooming Tips Every Stylish Man Knows
Men's grooming is now as essential as a well-organized wardrobe and a working knowledge of a (natural) wine list. There is no shame involved. On the contrary, shame only presents itself when you don't have a daily routine (what do you mean, you don't have a list of the five best moisturizers burned into your memory!?). The secret is to appear discreet: to be the man who takes care of himself without a faint glow or a pair of Picasso eyebrows. As with many things in this life, less is more when it comes to grooming.
That means it pays to find the essentials that work for you. For your skin, your hair type. The trick is not to spend a fortune on a thousand different products, nor to lock yourself in the bathroom for hours. Instead, you should develop a daily routine that is quick, simple, and, above all, focused on simple maintenance that even the most product-averse man can easily adopt and execute.
From simple yet effective hair care tips to finding your signature scent, here are the easy grooming habits all men should adopt.
1. Become a regular at your barbers
Make it a habit to visit the barber regularly: if you've noticed that your hair needs a cut, so do others. This means you become proactive (as opposed to reactive). Although some men may be content with monthly appointments, your hair may still benefit from a growth spurt, requiring increased attention. Don't be surprised if this requires tri-weekly or even bi-monthly visits.
2. Know which hair products are right for you
One size does not fit all, and the current rotation of men's products reflects this. If you have thicker, unruly hair, know that pomades and waxes are for you. Thinners should opt for lighter products. Plus, there are tips for those who don't have hair.
The solution is simple: do your research. Products generally do what they say on the tin, and some light reading, plus some light trial and error, will help you find the right kit for your hair.
3. Manage your facial hair
In recent years, the beard has gone beyond the status of a trend to become a must: in offices, among bars, among creative agencies resplendent with beanbags and blue pansies. Whatever that means.
This new green light is not, however, without regulations. Maintenance is key, and a decent beard trimmer will keep unwanted hair away from the neck and give a semblance of grooming. They're not even that expensive either.
4. Or learn to shave like an expert
A close shave is also permitted. And, if you have the stone jaw of a Givenchy campaign, actually encouraged.
Prep your skin beforehand with a shaving oil which will help the razor glide easily, while soaking the blades in warm water will help your pores dilate, reducing redness and irritation. If it still seems like a chore, leave your precious face in the hands of experts and get a professional shave once a week.
5. Do your best
They may not be exposed very often, but a good foot care routine is still important. Take care of it after bathing or showering (when the skin is at its softest) by using a pumice stone on any dead skin, before generously lathering in a moisturizing cream. -source: esquire.com
