Sullivan begins first round of Austin regional competition Monday





FORT MYERS, Florida. Florida Gulf Coast University men's golfer Joseph Sullivan kicks off the opening round of the NCAA Men's Golf Championship Monday at the Austin Regional in Austin, Texas. Sullivanis is scheduled to tee off at 10:42 a.m. ET on hole No. 1. Only one 18-hole round will be played for each day of the three-day, 54-hole tournament at the University of Texas Golf Course, a par 71 and 7,399 yard test. The senior earned the right to continue his Eagle career in the postseason with an individual bid. Sullivan is just the fifth Eagle in program history to compete as an individual in an NCAA regional championship, the first in three years, and joins former Eagles greats such as Van Holmgren (2021), Jake Sherwin (2015), Edward Figueroa (2013) and Brandon Pena. (2012). Sullivan will face nine other competitors in Austin. The top five teams and the lowest-performing individuals not on those teams will advance to the finals March 24-29 in Carlsbad, California. The Englishman has already faced five individuals on the field this season: Gustav Frimodt (TCU), Hunter Bott (UTSA), Kobe Valociek (Virginia Tech), Erik Jannson (Jacksonville State) and Alexander Vandermotten (Jacksonville). In fact, Sullivan triumphed in a three-way playoff against TCU's Gustav Frimodt at the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate to immediately become a household name in his very first tournament with the Eagles. Frimodt is the highest-ranked individual at the Austin Regional. Sullivan enters at No. 6 overall and his playoff victory at Valero earned him an exemption into the PGA Tour's ValeroTexas Open. Sullivan, a second-team all-ASUN selection, joined FGCU this season after spending the first three years of his college career in Jacksonville. He forced his second three-way playoff at the ASUN Championship before finally falling to Lipscomb's Will Holan. Jacksonville's Vandermott placed ninth. In total, Sullivan recorded one tournament win, two top-three performances, two top-10 finishes, one top-15 finish and two top-20 finishes for the Green and Blue. He has ranked T18 or better in his last five events and is ranked 180th in the latest collegiate rankings. The Englishman was named ASUN Men's Golfer of the Week, finished third at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate (-5), had a seventh-place finish at the Auburn Tiger Invitationa and placed eighth at the Kapolei Invitational ( -12) in Hawaii, helping FGCU break five. team records with his team score of 51 under par. The senior has scored 21 rounds par or better and has produced nine rounds in the 60s, including a season-low 65. Sullivan holds a team-leading 70.6 round average during his 36 rounds of game. He is on track to set the program's single-season record for most rounds played, lowest round average and most rounds under par. If you wanna play in Texas, I gotta have a fiddle in the band #WingsUp | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/PAuoFY0Les FGCU Men's Golf (@FGCU_MGolf) May 12, 2024

