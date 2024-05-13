Scotsman behind viral white gold dress admits he tried to strangle his wife





In 2015, a 38-year-old Scottish man, Keir Johnston, sparked a debate on social media over the color of a dress worn by his mother-in-law at her wedding. The dress went incredibly viral as some people thought it was “black and blue”, others thought it was “gold and white”. Eight years later, the same man behind the viral dress pleaded guilty to endangering his wife's life and admitted to trying to strangle her. Keir Johnston appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a “terrifying” attack on his wife, Grace Johnston, which left her “fearing for her life” but alive, according to the Daily Record . Johnston, from the island of Colonsay off the west coast of Scotland, was remanded in custody until his sentencing next month, scheduled for June 6. The debate over the true colors of the dress raged on the Internet, sparking thousands of comments, including from celebrities. Kim Kardashian also posted that she had an argument about it with her then-husband, Kanye West. Ellen DeGeneres invited the Johnstons to her talk show, where they received $10,000 and a trip to Grenada. This week the Scottish court heard that Johnston left his wife to fear for her life and had a history of domestic violence towards her. Chris Macintosh, Crown prosecutor, told Lady Drummond and the court how Grace lived in fear of her abusive husband. “There is no permanent police presence on the island and she felt trapped,” he said. The court heard Grace once refused her husband's requests not to attend a job interview on the mainland. A few days later, he told her he was leaving her before the couple had an altercation during which Johnston grabbed his wife and threw her to the ground. “Johnston woke up and said he was going to leave her. She left the property to prevent him from leaving. He followed her and tackled her to the ground,” Macintosh said, according to The Record. “He placed both of her knees on her arms, so that she was unable to move. He then began to strangle her with both hands. “At first she was able to scream and feared for her life and thought Johnston intended to kill her because he was very forceful,” Macintosh said that despite severe bruising, Johnston did not require medical attention . Johnston's lawyers said he accepted responsibility for the assault. Lady Drummond refused Johnston bail and remanded him in custody, telling him: “I don’t need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense. “You strangled her, injured her and repeatedly put her life in danger in circumstances that must have been absolutely terrifying for her,” Drummond said. Published by: Shweta Kumari Published on: May 13, 2024

