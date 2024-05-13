Knicks Jalen Brunson Stars in Brooks Brothers Father's Day Campaign

Awwww.

This will certainly be Brooks Brothers' response to this year's Father's Day campaign.

The retailer tapped three personalities — New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who was recently announced as a Brooks Brothers brand ambassador, restaurateur Tyler Florence and actor Bryan Greenberg — to be featured with their fathers or siblings. children.

The campaign, photographed by John Balsam, captured candid images of men sharing a laugh or having a tender moment in looks from the spring 2024 collection designed by Michael Bastian. The slogan is “Celebrating Dads Since 1818,” the year the company was founded.

Jalen Brunson and his father Rich Brunson, a former NBA player and assistant coach, were shown wearing tailored suits and joking around. “Our bond on and off the field as father and son is something I will always cherish,” Jalen Brunson said.

Tyler Florence with his children. courtesy

Florence was pictured with her two teenage children, all dressed in formal wear, including 1818 tuxedos. The chef shared, “I get a new Brooks Brothers suit for Father's Day every year. The outfit makes the monk. Plus, handwritten cards and scrambled eggs in bed.

Bryan Greenberg with his son. courtesy

Greenberg was photographed with his 2-year-old son, both wearing custom pieces. “The best thing about being a dad? Live with purpose,” he said. “Having kids gave me that.”

Ken Ohashi, CEO of Brooks Brothers, said: “Brooks Brothers is a brand that has a long history of celebrating milestones. Father's Day is certainly one of those occasions. As we celebrate all fathers around the world, we are honored to be a part of their stories, create new memories and share their traditions. From iconic figures to everyday heroes, we're inspired by fathers and father figures who embody style, grace and dedication.

The campaign begins Monday.